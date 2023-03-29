Lady Wolves battle at Foster Tourney By Joey Martin Mar 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Monterey's Hannah Hitt delivers a pitch. By Ellen Upton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High’s Lady Wolves went 1-1 at the Forrest Foster Memorial Tournament Saturday at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex in Vidalia.The Lady Wolves opened play with a 10-6 win over Pine.Monterey finished their game with 15 hits, with Macee Green, Briana King, Cammie Duncan and winning pitcher Hannah Hitt each collecting multiple hits. The Lady Wolves fell to South Terrebonne 4-3 in its second game.South Terrebonne competes in Division I non-select and is a Class 4A team.The Lady Gators scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.Hitt and King led Monterey with a hit each.“It was a good day,” said Monterey Lady Wolves coach Cary Shively. “I felt like we should have won both games. It was good competition for us.”Monterey fell to Pine Prairie 12-3 on Monday in Pine Prairie.“They have a good team and hit the ball well,” Shively said. The Lady Panthers scored six runs in the third inning.Hannah Hitt, Jesse Whittington, Briana King and Zoe Young singles for Monterey.Monterey High’s Lady Wolves scored 17 runs in the first inning on its way to a 22-3 rout of Rapides Parish Thursday in Alexandria.Walks to Hitt, Raegan Hewitt, Laken Thompson and Keith, an error, a triple and double by Cammie Duncan, single by Macee Hitt went one and one-third innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out two and walking zero.Duncan led Monterey MHS Lady Wolves Varsity with three hits in three at bats. Monterey plays at Grace Christian Thursday. The Lady Wolves play Bungie and Plainview in the Buckeye Tournament Friday.The Lady Wolves are 15-7 and ranked No. 14 in Division V non-select.The top 28 teams advance to the playoffs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Botany Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Publish Easter service for free Updated Mar 27, 2023 The Concordia Sentinel would like to know if your church or organization is planning a speci… Read morePublish Easter service for free Library hosts ACT class Mar 23, 2023 Improve your ACT scores at Concordia Parish Library! Stephen Collins will instruct students … Read moreLibrary hosts ACT class Macedonia to host fellowship Mar 23, 2023 A ministers fellowship will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Macedonia B. C., 33 M… Read moreMacedonia to host fellowship
