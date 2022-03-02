Monterey High’s softball team scored seven runs in the second and third inning on its way to a 17-5 win over Vidalia February 22 at Recreation District 3 Complex.
The Lady Wolves, 4-0 loaded the bases in the first inning, but a diving catch by Lady Viking left fielder Madelyn Foley and quick throw the third to double up the runner got Vidalia out of the inning.
Monterey had 15 hits, led by Allie Lipsey with triple, double and single and a walk. Aubrey Powell, Maddy Green, Hannah Hitt, Meah Peoples and Macee Green had two hits each.
Maddelyn Fielder had two of Vidalia’s eight hits.
Hitt got the win for Monterey.
“We’re clicking on all cylinders right now,” said Monterey softball coach Cary Shively, whose team improved to 4-0 on the season. “But we want to keep improving and working on things we need to work on. We want to get better every game.”
The Lady Wolves will compete in the Acadiana Tournament this weekend in Broussard.
Monterey will face Dunham, Lake Charles Prep and Highland Baptist of New Iberia.
“We’re getting a chance to play on turf,” Shively said. “Last year in the playoffs we played on turf in the second round and wasn’t used to it. We’re trying to play as many games as we can on turf during the regular season this year. These games will be a good test for us.”
