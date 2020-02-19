Monterey's girls fell to Oak Hill 56-53 Friday, which set up a three-way playoff Saturday in Buckeye between the Lady Wolves, Oak Hill and Glenmora.
"We should have taken care of business Friday," said Monterey girls coach Cary Shively. "We were 8-of-24 from the free throw line."
Glenmora received the by and Monterey defeated Oak Hill 45-42 in the first game Saturday.
The Lady Wolves lost to Glenmora later Saturday, 37-30.
"We just ran out of gas," Shively said. "We had three games within 24 hours and had to travel for the last two. But we put ourselves in that position."
Monterey's boys defeated Oak Hill 65-23 to finish unbeaten in District 5B for its second straight district championship.
Ehtan Clark and Trey Poole led Monterey with 16 points each.
"We played one of our most complete games," said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. "There was a lot of motivation to finish unbeaten in district."
The Wolves now wait to see who they will face in the playoffs.
"We're just going to try and stay sharp and practice like it’s Fall," Richard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.