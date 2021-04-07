Monterey’s softball team scored six runs in the first inning and seven in the sixth to finish off Grace Christian 17-3 in Alexandria Tuesday in a game delayed by rain
The Lady Wolves collected 15 hits and had no errors.
Brianna King got the win, while also walking three times at the plate.
Macee Green led the Monterey offense with four hits.
Meah Peoples and Zoee Young had three hits each.
Allie Lipsey singled twice and walked twice, driving in three runs.
Lacie Keith and Brianna King walked three times.
“The girls did a good job, and it’s always good to win in district,” said Monterey girls coach Cary Shively. “We’re putting the bat on the ball. I like where we are right now.”
Monterey hosts University Academy Thursday.
