Monterey’s Lady Wolves scored four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 7-1 win over Vidalia Thursday in Vidalia.
“We hit the ball well,” said Monterey head coach Cary Shively. “We put runners in scoring position, moved them around, and then scored them. We played good defense, and our pitching was good.”
Lacie Keith paced the Lady Wolves with a triple double and single, driving in four runs.
Keith and Macee Green delivered key hits in the inning.
Hanna Hitt started off on the mound for Monterey, pitching four innings, allowing four hits, striking out four and not walking a batter.
Monterey did not commit an error in the contest.
Allie LeBlanc pitched a complete game for Vidalia, allowing seven runs on ten hits and striking out 11.
LeBlanc allowed the first two Monterey hitters to reach in the first inning, but retired the next three without allowing a run.
Grace Barr had two hits to lead the Lady Vikings.
Vidalia’s only run came in the first inning as Kirsten Grove led off with a single, stole second and third before scoring on a groundout by Allie LeBlanc.
“That’s our downfall every time, right around the fourth inning,” said Vidalia head coach James Thomas. “We need to get timely hits, and we need the bottom of our order to start hitting. Monterey has a good team, and those girls have been playing together for a long time.”
The Lady Wolves host Jena Thurdsay and are competing in the Acadiana Tournament this weekend.The Lady Vikings are at Mangham on Thursday..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.