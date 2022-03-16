Grace Christian’s softball team scored at least one run in every inning but the first as the Lady Warriors defeated Monterey 10-8 Thursday in Alexandria.

The Lady Wolves committed six errors in the contest.

“They played a little better,” said Monterey softball coach Cary Shively. “We made a couple of mistakes with runners in scoring position.”

Monterey scored three times in the top of the first inning before Grace Christian scored three in the second and two in the third for a 5-4 lead.

Lacie Keith led the Lady Wolves with three singles. 

Allie Lipsey singled twice.

Maddy Green doubled, while Brianna King and Hannah Hitt both singled. King also walked twice.

Monterey’s game with Georgetown in Monterey Monday was called off because Georgetown is dealing with the flu.

Monterey hosts Glenmora Thursday. The Lady Wolves take on Dunham and French Settlement this weekend in the Grace Christian Tournament in Alexandria.

