Lady Wolves drop game By Joey Martin Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grace Christian’s softball team scored at least one run in every inning but the first as the Lady Warriors defeated Monterey 10-8 Thursday in Alexandria.The Lady Wolves committed six errors in the contest.“They played a little better,” said Monterey softball coach Cary Shively. “We made a couple of mistakes with runners in scoring position.” Monterey scored three times in the top of the first inning before Grace Christian scored three in the second and two in the third for a 5-4 lead.Lacie Keith led the Lady Wolves with three singles. Allie Lipsey singled twice.Maddy Green doubled, while Brianna King and Hannah Hitt both singled. King also walked twice.Monterey’s game with Georgetown in Monterey Monday was called off because Georgetown is dealing with the flu.Monterey hosts Glenmora Thursday. The Lady Wolves take on Dunham and French Settlement this weekend in the Grace Christian Tournament in Alexandria. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monterey Wolves Sport Baseball Softball Grace Christian Tournament Brianna King Cary Shively Alexandria Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +4 DC robotics team places at state Mar 9, 2022 Vex Robotics teams from Delta Charter competed in State Competition on Tuesday, March 8th at LSUA. Read more Vidalia Mardi Gras Parade Mar 2, 2022 Church news Feb 23, 2022 Bible study slated for First Baptist Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe softball team bus raided, equipment set ablazeWossman boys sweep All-District awardsWest Monroe's Green steps down as girls coachRebels earn 3 victories in Jay Patterson TournamentFunderburk's 3-run homer highlights West Monroe's district win over WOWossman punches ticket to Class 3A State Championship GameWest Monroe man arrested for resisting arrest after reporting clogged drainsNeville's McCraney earns District 2-4A MVP honorsPolice, sheriff grapple with shootingsSt. Frederick boys land two on District 2-1A First Team Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.