Monterey High’s softball team scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to defeat Vidalia 8-4 Thursday at the Recreation District No. 2 Complex.
“It was the first game for Monterey. The Lady Vikings fell to 1-4.
“I thought we played well for our first gamer,” said Monterey softball coach Cary Shively. “We had a few hiccups. Our pitchers pitched well, we got the bat on the ball for the most part, and we moved runners around. We only have three players playing the same position they played last year.”
Vidalia’s other losses were to Caldwell Parish, Alexandria and Franklin Parish.
“It was a fun game, it was a competitive game,” said Vidalia head coach Forrest Foster. “The errors on routine plays killed us. But I was proud of our girls for hanging in there and scraping up runs when we needed them. I think playing bigger schools helped a lot in certain situations.”
Monterey scored three runs in the first inning as Graycie Wiley walked, Maddy Green reached on a bunt single, Hannah Hitt delivered a 2-run single and Briana King grounded out to score Hitt.
Tionna Ellis led off Vidalia’s second inning with a sharp double, but was left stranded.
The Lady Wolves added a run in the top of the third as Green and Hitt walked, King reached on an error and Meah Peoples singled.
Vidalia tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the third.
Kirstin Grove and Allie LeBlanc led off with singles, Abbie Fielder reached on an error, ripped a single to score both runners and went to third on an error.Gracie Barr reached on an error and Madeline Foley singled.
Monterey took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth as Green reached second on an error, stole third and scored on a groundout by Hitt.
The Lady Wolves added a run in the sixth as Allie Lipsey led off with an infield single stole second, moved to third and scored on a wild pitch.
Monterey added a run in the top of the seventh as Peoples walked and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Keith, scoring to an errant throw going to third base.
Vidalia sent the game into extra innings with three runs in the bottom of the seventh as Grove singled with one out, LeBlanc had an infield hit and both runners moved up on a double steal. Fielding singled in one run, LeBlanc scored on a wild pitch, Ellis walked and Barr grounded out to bring in the game-tying run.
“They had a runner on third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh with the game tied,” Shively said. “I think our girls showed a lot of grit and determination. We had a number of players step up when they needed to step up.”
In the top of the seventh, Lipsey collected an infield single with one out and stole second and third. Wiley walked, Green singled in two runs and went to second on a wild pitch and Hitt reached on an error. A wild pitch scored Green and Briana King scored the final run with a sacrifice fly.
Vidalia went scoreless in its final at-bat.
LeBlanc struck out nine, while King struck out seven Lady Vikings in four innings of relief of Hitt.
“Allie threw 109 pitches,” Foster said. “I thought she did a really good job on the mound.”
