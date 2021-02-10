Monterey High softball coach Cary Shively felt last year’s squad had a chance to do something special before having the season end after the Monterey Doubleheader because of COVID-19.
“We were 6-2, had five great seniors and I felt good about where we were,” Shively said.
Shively, who has coached several sports over the past 35 years, stepped down as girls basketball coach this season, but is still doing softball and track.
“We’ve had a few junior high games and it’s felt good to get back outside, and to compete,” he said.
Shively has no seniors this year, but returns six players with experience, including sophomore pitchers Briana King and Hannah Hitt in the circle.
Juniors Allie Lipsey and Maddy Green return in the infield.
“This is a new year and a new team,” Shively said. “I like this group. We just need to get some practices and games in.”
Shively also has to juggle girls basketball and track around his schedule.
“But that’s always the way it’s been around here,” he said. “These kids always have a lot on their plate. But we’ll be all right. We just want to keep getting better as the season goes along.”
