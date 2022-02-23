Monterey High’s Lady Wolves battled No. 13 Stanley to the wire before falling to the Lady Panthers 42-29 in Logansport Thursday.

The Lady Wolves, the No. 20 seed, finished their season at 15-11.

“It was a six-point game until the two-and-half minute mark,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “We had three starters foul out. We had a chance to win but we just couldn’t find enough offense.”

Addy LaCaze led the Lady Wolves with 15 points, while Allie Lipsey added 10.

Stanley, 14-13, 

   

