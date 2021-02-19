From Monterey Lady Wolves coach Eric Richard:
MHS Lady Wolves first round playoff game will be Sunday, February 21, 2:00pm at Choudrant High School.
We have 45 tickets. Each player can purchase 2 pickets. There will be 13 extra tickets to be sold one at a time in descending class order. I will be in my office Sunday morning at 9:00am to sell ALL tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today!
COMMUNITY
CONCORDIA PARISH 4-H’er Haskill Calvin spends some time with his Nubian goat, Darth Vader, d… Read more
Seven Ferriday Garden Club members joined together at Louisiana Park on Louisiana Avenue in … Read more
Monterey First Baptist Church will host the Fourth Annual Women’s Conference from 10 a.m unt… Read more
COLD CASES
MOST POPULAR
Articles
- Facing $2-million judgment for defrauding blind client, Monroe attorney seeks new trial
- West Monroe man accused of theft at Circle K
- OPSO: West Monroe man told deputies, 'Y'all are going to have to kill me'
- Embezzlement scandal at G.B. Cooley results in another finding
- WMPD arrests Monroe man for trespassing at hospital
- Monroe man arrested on five counts of dealing crack cocaine
- Monroe Transit closes
- Schedule completed for 2021 Trey Altick tourney
- DA dismisses charges against suspected gang member
- Monroe man accused of threatening his child's mother
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.