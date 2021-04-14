Monterey’s Lady Wolves fell to University 8-1 Thursday in a game that was stopped in the fifth inning after a violent collision between two Lady Wolves sent both to the hospital.
Monterey catcher Lacie Keith and first baseman Gracie Wiley were chasing a pop foul when they collided face to face.
Keith faced more oral surgery this week, while Wileuy is recovering from facial cuts.
“It was a horrible accident,” said Monterey coach Cary Shively. “We’re still enduring and doing what we have to do. Friday, we made more mistakes than usual, but their minds were on their friends and that’s completely understandable.”
University had scored five runs in the fourth inning.
Monterey’s only run came on a solo home run by Briana King.
Monterey fell to Family Community Christian 4-2 Friday in the Buckeye Tournament in Deville.
The Lady Wolves finished with nine hits.
Briana King doubled and singled.
Allie Lipsey homered.
Monterey, 10-8, is sitting at No. 20 in the Class B power rankings.
The Lady Wolves were scheduled to play at Block on Tuesday.
The softball playoff brackets will be released Friday.
Forest currently holds down the top spot in Class B.
Holden, Florien, Converse and Quitman round out the top five teams.
The top 16 host a first-round playoff game.
