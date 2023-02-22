Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Monterey High and Vidalia High’s softball teams went 1-1 at the Monterey Doubleheader Saturday.
Hannah Hitt and Jesse Whittington combined on an 18-0 shutout win over Block.
Monterey scored eight runs in the third inning.
Emma Dale, Macee Green, Erin Tiffee, Sammie Duncan and Briana King had RBIs in the inning.
Hitt pitched two inning, striking out six and not walking a batter.
Green, Young, Dale, Hitt, Lacie Keith and Duncan each finished with a hit.
Monterey did not commit an error.
The Lady Wolves fell to Ouachita Christian 6-5 in its other game.
The Lady Wolves out-hit the Lady Eagles 8-7.
Keith delivered a home run for Monterey.
Monterey scored two runs in the fifth inning as Jada Farris drove in a run with a single.
King allowed seven hits, striking out six and walking one.
Keith and King had multiple hits for Monterey.
Vidalia defeated Block 16-1 as Allie LeBlanc tossed a no-hitter.
The Lady Vikings lost to Harrisonburg by a 10-1 score.
“We played much better against Block,” said first-year Vidalia head coach James Thomas. “(Harrisonburg pitcher) Jessie White struck out 17 of our hitters. We also had four errors. We’re having to play a few freshman.”
