For the first time in four years, Monterey’s Lady Wolves basketball will not have Alllie Lipsey taking control on the basketball court.
Lipsey helped lead the Lady Wolves to a 15-11 season her final year as the Lady Wolves fell to Stanley 42-29 in the first round of the playoffs.
Monterey finished the season as the No. 20 seed.
Lipsey averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three steals.
“It’s going to be a transition,” said Monterey girls coach Eric Richard. “She did a little of everything for us. But we are more balanced this year, and everybody’s game has improved.”
Junior Addy Lamaze returns after averaging 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocks a game.
“Addy will be one of our go-to girls,” Richard said. “She had the benefit of not being the focal point.”
Seniors are Briana King and Hannah Hitt.
Other juniors are are Aubrey Powell, Cammie Duncan and Rylie Murray.
Sophomores are Macee Green, Arden Crawford and Hagen Tims.
King missed all of basketball season last year after being involved in an automobile accident.
“Addy and Macee will be doing a lot of the heavy lifting for us,” Richard said. “I think all of the girls complement each other well, and we seem to be flowing well together. Last year, everyone had times where they stood around and watched Allie. Briana brings some experience and stability.”
The Lady Wolves were 11-6 at the Christmas break last year before finishing the season at 15-11.
“We’ve got to turn that around this year,” Richard said. “I would rather struggle early than later in the season. We had some good wins last year, and I feel good about us having a good year this year. How good depends on a lot of things.””
