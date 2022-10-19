Vidalia High got back to its winning ways as the Vikings defeated Rayville 26-6 Friday for Homecoming.
“It’s amazing to win on Homecoming,” said Vidalia senior Brenden McMillan. “We’re going to continue to work hard and keep getting better.”
The win improved the Vikings to 5-2.
“I’m glad we got Homecoming out of the way, but I’m happier the seniors got the Homecoming win,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “They have a chance to have as many wins this year as they have had their whole career.”
The Vikings were 6-19 over the last three years, with 2020 cut short by COVID.
Vidalia led 14-0 at halftime as Chris Brooks caught the first of two touchdown receptions, and Sema’J Hayes rushed for a score,
Rayville got on the board midway through the second quarter as strong-armed Hornet quarterback Kaleb Jackson passed 71 yards to a streaking Lantavious Murphy for the score to bring the Hornets to within 14-6.
In the strangest play of the year at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium late in the third quarter, Rayville was punting from its own 28-yard line. A high snap went over the punter’s head and both teams scampered for the ball.
A Viking player attempted to pick it up, and was hit and the ball rolled back into the Rayville end zone.
Another Viking player went to dive on the ball, when it squirted out and Rayville’s Tomax Reynolds picked it up and raced around end down two the Vidalia 31-yard line.
“It looked like one of those old NFL Films where the ball just kept bouncing around,” Norris said.
Vidalia’s defense held and Rayville used a punt from Jackson down to the Viking 13-yard line.
Vidalia used the running of quarterback Sema’J Hayes and Jalin Moody to the Rayville 20-yard line.
On fourth down, Hayes lifted a pass to the end zone as Chris Brooks reached over a Rayville defender in the end zone for the score giving the Vikings a 20-6 lead with 7:23 remaining in the game.
The final Viking TD came on a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kabari Davis.
Devin Jackson led the Vidalia defense with 10 tackles.
Zion Buck collected six solo tackles.
Davis had four tackles and a fumble recovery to go along with his interception.
“Our defense really did well,” Norris said. “There were a couple of times the quarterback got away from us because of poor tackling, but overall it was a solid performance.”
Vidalia visits General Trass Friday. The contest is the Panther’s Homecoming.
Delta Charter’s football team ran out onto the field as fireworks exploded in the end zone.
Sicily Island came out with some fireworks of its own as on the second play of the game Tiger quarterback Gartarrius Cooper ran up the middle from his 48-yard line, appeared to be stopped, but busted out and raced to the end zone of the first score of the game. Omarion Jordan ran in the conversion.
A long kickoff return by Tyrin Singleton set the Storm up at the Tiger 43-yard line.
Seven plays later, Juvari Singleton went in from one yard out, and Tyrin Singleton ran in the conversion to tie the game at 8-8
“The game didn’t start out quite like we wanted, but we were able to roll with the punches,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “I was happy to see us respond the way we did. In these rivalry-type games you never know what is going to happen. But I thought after we settled down we got back in our groove and played the way we are capable of playing.”
Delta Charter got the ball back after Clay Roberson recovered a fumble at the Storm 34-yar line.
Otis Bates scored from 12 yards out, but that score was negated by a motion penalty.
Facing fourth and goal from the Sicily Island 18, Juvari Singleton was stopped at the Tiger 11.
Sicily Island moved the ball to the 22, but a scrambling Jordan ran back to his 1-yard line, where he fumbled and it was recovered by the Storm.
“That was a big turning point,” Wheeler said.
Following a penalty, Tyrin Singleton scored from 1-yard out and added the conversion run for a 16-8 Storm lead.
Juvari Singleton finished 13-of-18 for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 89 more and two TDs.
Tyrin Singleton caught two passes for 74 yards, while Ron Ellis had three catches for 40 yards and Jaydon Griffin caught three passes for 15 yards.
Davis Cooper led the Storm defense with seven tackles.
Jalen Ivy had six tackles, while Lawson Reyes had three tackles and forced two fumbles.
Delta Charter’s Aidan Ferguson, who usually plays on the line, scored his first-ever touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second half..
Cooper scored Sicily Island’s final TD, with Jordan running in the conversion.
“I thought we played well,” said Sicily Island coach Curtis Shavers. “If it wasn’t for the turnovers and breakdowns in our secondary it could have been a different outcome.”
So on September 9, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association releases a memorandum classifying non-select and select football teams into four divisions each.
Tell me again why we still have districts?
So you continue to have schools competing in the same district who have no chance of meeting in the postseason.
So that didn’t need fixing?
And now we have Vidalia competing in postseason in Division III and Ferriday competing in Division IV non-select.
And Delta Charter will now be competing in Division IV non-select.
Under the new division format, 24 teams will advance to the playoffs. In the past, 32 teams advanced and there were some very ugly games.
That was not a good thing. Make sure you highlight that positive comment about the LHSAA. It doesn’t happen often when I talk about that organization.
The top four teams receive a bye.
Those top four teams are determined by the power rankings.
Yes, those are the same power rankings that had teams with one or no wins in the top 32 in the past.
Mangham is sitting at No. 2 behind Kentwood, and just ahead of Haynesville, White Castle and Logansport.
With Ferriday and Rayville remaining, Mangham will not pick up a lot of points.
An open date on the first Friday of November looked good before the new format was put in.
Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher opted to have an open date his final game of the season after getting beat up against Ouachita Christian in their regular season finale, 48-12, last year.
Mangham lost to Jonesboro-Hodge in the second round last season.
Jalen Williams, the leading rusher in the state this year, was playing on an injured ankle.
So Wilcher planned on going into the playoffs with a week rest.
Make that two weeks rest now, in all likelihood. A little heads up earlier on the change would have been nice.
Fortunately, Mangham has a veteran team that will remain focused during their playoffs.
Franklin Parish is in a district with Neville, but doesn’t have to worry about the Tigers in the playoffs as Neville is Division I, while Franklin Parish is Division II.
Since 2015, there have been four teams out of 42 in what is now Division II win a state title.
Yes, count Franklin Parish first-year coach Adrian Burnette as someone happy with the new alignment.
What does the new system mean for Concordia Parish football teams?
Vidalia, which is currently at No. 16, may have been handed the short deck.
The Vikings now have Winnfield, Union Parish (hello Trey Holley), Sterlington, Richwood and Jena to deal with along with regular Class 2A schools.
The good news is that if the Vikings can win out, there’s a good chance they would host a first-round playoff game.
Ferriday High is in the lowest division with mostly Class 2A and 1A teams, although a few of those teams could compete for a title in Division III.
Ferriday is sitting at No. 29 .
A win against Mangham Friday may be a necessity for any chance to reach the playoffs.
Poor Delta Charter was finally moved from a district that included Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek, St. Frederick and Oak Grove (now 2A) into a much favorable district with Delhi Charter being the most formidable opponent.
So what happens?
The Storm are thrown in Division IV select with Ouachita Christian, St. Frederick, Southern Lab, Glenbrook, Ascension Catholic and Cedar Creek.
Delta Charter is sitting at No. 20 with a game at Delhi Friday, followed by a huge matchup with Delhi Charter at home on October 27. The Storm end the regular season at Block.
Oak Grove head coach Ryan Gregory obviously likes the new divisions. He has long been against the past arrangement.
“But I know it’s still going to take some tweaking,” Gregory told me last week before the Ferriday game.
Unfortunately, tweaking is not one of the LHSAA’s best traits.
Ferriday High dug itself a hole early, and was unable to get out, falling to District 2-2A foe Oak Grove 57-22 Friday in Oak Grove.
Ferriday trailed 48-6 at half.
The Trojans had two linemen leave the team prior to the game.
“That was just one of those situations,” said Ferriday High head coach Cleothis Cummings. “We’ve been playing a lot of young players, so we just want to continue building off of that.”
Ferriday had three attempted punts end up as safeties in the contest.
Two Trojan freshmen caught touchdown passes from quarterback Shacoby Boxley, as Desmen Jefferson had three catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Paityn Collins had a 17-yard TD catch.
Boxley completed 8-of-15 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
Chavo Thomas caught two passes for 48 yards and a TD.
He also had 28 yards on eight carries, ran in a conversion, and collected an interception.
CJ Reed had a fumble recovery, while Maurice Smith had two solo tackles and five assists.
There’s no excuse for the way we played,” Cummings said. “We’ve been battle tested. Oak Grove has strength and physicality which is were we need to be. We need to get back to that mode of who Ferriday used to be.”
Ferriday visits Mangham Friday. The Trojans are at No. 29 in the Division IV non-select power rankings. The top 24 advance to the playoffs.
For the first time in four years, Monterey’s Lady Wolves basketball will not have Alllie Lipsey taking control on the basketball court.
Lipsey helped lead the Lady Wolves to a 15-11 season her final year as the Lady Wolves fell to Stanley 42-29 in the first round of the playoffs.
Monterey finished the season as the No. 20 seed.
Lipsey averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three steals.
“It’s going to be a transition,” said Monterey girls coach Eric Richard. “She did a little of everything for us. But we are more balanced this year, and everybody’s game has improved.”
Junior Addy Lamaze returns after averaging 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocks a game.
“Addy will be one of our go-to girls,” Richard said. “She had the benefit of not being the focal point.”
Seniors are Briana King and Hannah Hitt.
Other juniors are are Aubrey Powell, Cammie Duncan and Rylie Murray.
Sophomores are Macee Green, Arden Crawford and Hagen Tims.
King missed all of basketball season last year after being involved in an automobile accident.
“Addy and Macee will be doing a lot of the heavy lifting for us,” Richard said. “I think all of the girls complement each other well, and we seem to be flowing well together. Last year, everyone had times where they stood around and watched Allie. Briana brings some experience and stability.”
The Lady Wolves were 11-6 at the Christmas break last year before finishing the season at 15-11.
“We’ve got to turn that around this year,” Richard said. “I would rather struggle early than later in the season. We had some good wins last year, and I feel good about us having a good year this year. How good depends on a lot of things.””
