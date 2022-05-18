Monterey’s Lady Wolves placed four players on the All-District 6B first team, while four more were named to the second team.

Seniors Allie Lipsey and Maddy Green, Hannah Hitt and Brian King were named to the first team.

Named to the second team were LaCie Keith, Aubrey Powell, Macee Green and Meah Peoples.

Cammie Duncan was named as an honorable mention.

Lipsey led Monterey with a .481 batting average, and collected four home runs.

Green batted .444 with a home run.

Hitt finished with a .464 batting average and had two home runs. She also posted a 4.357 earned run average with 489 strikeouts and 13 walks.

King batted .389 and posted a 4.235 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 22 walks.

