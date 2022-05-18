Lady Wolves named all-district May 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monterey’s Lady Wolves placed four players on the All-District 6B first team, while four more were named to the second team.Seniors Allie Lipsey and Maddy Green, Hannah Hitt and Brian King were named to the first team.Named to the second team were LaCie Keith, Aubrey Powell, Macee Green and Meah Peoples.Cammie Duncan was named as an honorable mention. Lipsey led Monterey with a .481 batting average, and collected four home runs.Green batted .444 with a home run.Hitt finished with a .464 batting average and had two home runs. She also posted a 4.357 earned run average with 489 strikeouts and 13 walks.King batted .389 and posted a 4.235 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 22 walks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Home Run Hannah Hitt Earned Run Average Baseball Sport Maddy Green Brian King Walk Allie Lipsey Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +3 Monterey-native, WWII hero honored May 12, 2022 On July 30, 1945, a Japanese submarine hit the USS Indianapolis with two deadly torpedoes. T… Read more Joint church revival slated May 11, 2022 Rufus and 1st Baptist Churches will host a joint revival May 17-19 (Tues, Wed & Thur). … Read more Library, VGC, AgCenter hosting gardening programs May 11, 2022 Concordia Parish Library, Vidalia Gardening Club, and the LSU AgCenter are partnering to br… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe wins first baseball state championship since 1999Ouachita Christian gets revenge against St. Frederick in heavily anticipated semifinalClaiborne Christian makes the wait worth it with 7th state championship victoryHawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championshipOCS baseball rallies but falls short in Division IV title gameWossman hires Lake Charles College Prep's CaheeSterlington's season ends in semifinal loss to No. 1 BerwickDeputy finds driver passed out at intersection, arrests him on drug chargesOCS' football camp hits 25-year milestoneClaiborne Christian earns state championship berth with Northside Christian win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1)West Monroe baseball wins thriller against Comeaux in extra innings (1)Hawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championship (1)
