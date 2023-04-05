Lady Wolves playing for home playoff spot By Joey Martin Apr 5, 2023 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey’s Lady Wolves defeated Plainview 15-5 Saturday in the Buckeye Tournament to finish 1-1 in the tournament.The Lady Wolves are currently sitting at No. 14 in Division V non-select.The top 28 advance to the playoffs. “I like this team and like where we are at,” said Lady Wolves coach Cary Shively. “It’s a good group of kids who have gotten better all year long.”The game with Plainviewwas tied at 4-4 going into the bottom of the fifth.Hannah Hitt led Monterey MHS Lady Wolves Varsity to victory by driving in four runs. Hitt went 3-for-5 at the plate. Hitt drove in runs on a single in the first and a double in the sixth.Monterey put up seven runs as the offense in the inning was led by Jessa Whittington, Cammie Duncan, Briana King, Zoee Young, and Hitt, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.Macee Green homered.Monterey fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-2 loss to Bunkie on Friday. Bunkie scored on a single by Kylie Knight, an error, and a single by Andi Bettevy in the first inning.Lacie Keith and Briana King each managed multiple hits for Monterey MHS Lady Wolves Varsity. King and Keith each managed two hits to lead Monterey MHS Lady Wolves Varsity. Monterey fell to Grace Christian 2-1 on Thursday.King held Grace Christian to four hits.Lacie Keith went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Monterey MHS Lady Wolves Varsity in hits.Monterey fell to Franklin Parish 8-0 on Monday.The Lady Wolves hosted Avoyelles Charter Tuesday.The results of that game are in today’s a section.Monterey is schedued to host Harrisonburg on Thursday, weather permitting.The Lady Wolves host Vidalia on Tuesday..Montery’s final reguarl season game is schedued for Marksvlle on April 13.The softball brackets will be released on April 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library 1 hr ago VIDALIA HEADSTART students were entertained by the Concordia Parish Library recently. Linda … Read moreLibrary Easter services scheduled 1 hr ago Sevier to hold Easter services Read moreEaster services scheduled William Florian concert planned 1 hr ago Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust, Co. will present “Neil Diamond Expe… Read moreWilliam Florian concert planned
