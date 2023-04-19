Monterey High’s softball team advanced past the first round of the Class B playoffs with a 15-0 win over Georgetown Friday in Monterey.
“We came out focused and played well,” said Monterey head coach Cary Shively. “We hit the ball well, had good pitching and played good defense. It’s always great to win that first playoff game
Hannah Hitt held Georgetown to two hits in the contest, striking out four and walking one.
McKenzie Wright had both of Georgetown’s hits.
Macee Green homered and doubled twice for Monterey.
Hitt doubled and singled.
Lacie Keith doubled and was hit by a pitch.
Brianna King, Erin Tiffee and Raegan Hewitt each singled.
Monterey scored four runs in its first at-bat, added four in the second and seven in the third to end the game in three innings.
The Lady Wolves did not commit an error in the game.
Monterey’s seven-run third inning started wtih Hewitt collecting a single, Kenzie Avery drawing a walk, King delivering a single, Zoee Young belting a sacrifice fly, Keith being hit by a pitch, Green slamming a double to left field, Tiffee rapping a single, and Green scoring on a wild pitch.
Monterey played at No. 3 Florien Tuesday.
Florien received a first-round bye after finishing its season at 18-8.
The winner of the Monterey-Florien game takes on the winner of the Bell City-Hicks contest to advance to the quarterfinals.
Bell City is the No. 6 team in Division V non-select, while Hicks is the No. 11 team.
Holden is the No.1 team in Division, while Quitman is the No. 2 team ahead of Florien.
Converse is ranked No. 4, while Anacoco is No. 5
The semifinals and finals will be held at the North Frasch Softball Complex in Sulphur April 28-29.
