Lady Wolves post win By Joey Martin Nov 9, 2022 Monterey High's Lady Wolves picked up their first win of the season Monday night, defeating Calvin 54-46, while the boys fell to the Cougars 73-64.Both teams are now 1-1.The Lady Wolves led 22-14 at halftime. "That was a good win for us," said Monterey coach Eric Richard. "The girls needed some confidence, and played some pretty good basketball."Addy Lacaze led the Lady Wolves with 19 points. Macee Green chipped in 15. Monterey's boys led Calvin 42-34 at halftime."Wow just didn't shoot the ball well in the third quarter," Richard said. "They outscored us by 10 points. They outplayed us in the second half. But they have a really good team."Jack Magoun led Monterey with 22 points, while Nathan Blount added 21. Phillip Atkins chipped in 11.Monterey visits Kilbourne Friday. Monterey hosts its tournament December 1-2. Other teams participating are Vidalia, Grant, Doyline and Central."I was told we would be in our new gym after Thanksgiving, so we will have to see," Richard said. Right now I can't say for sure."
