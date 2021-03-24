Monterey’s Lady Wolves picked up three wins at the end of last week, defeating Glenmora 10-0 in a district contest before beating Negreet 7-1 and Westminster Academy 10-5 in the Grace Christian Tournament.
Against Glenmora, Allie Lipsey had a home run over the fence and singled twice.
Aubrey Powell collected two hits.
Briana King, Lacie Keith, Hannah Hitt and Mia Peoples had one hit each.
The Lady Wolves defeated Negreet in its first game of the Grace Christian Tournament as King struck out 14 with no walks.
“Briana did a great job on the mound,” Shively said. “She was hitting the outside corner and they were having trouble with it.”
King also had two of Monterey’s seven hits.
Keith, Lipsey, Maddy Green, Hitt and Macee Green each had base hits.
Hitt got the win against Westminster Christian, allowing two earned runs and giving up no walks.
“Hannah did a really good job,” Shively said. “And our defense played well.”
Monterey plays at Oak Hill Thursday and plays Franklin Parish and Mangham on Saturday in the Lady Viking Invitational at the Recreation District No. 2 Complex.
