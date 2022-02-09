Monterey High softball coach Cary Shively certainly doesn’t need any more adversity than his team had last year. But he knows now that they can handle it.
After dealing with COVID for two years, Monterey’s team had to deal with losing three starters to injuries.
Despite the setbacks, the No. 21 Lady Wolves upset No. 12 Oak Hill in a Class B first round game before falling to Quitman in the second round.
“I think what we went through last year will help us this year,” Shively said. “I’m excited about this season. We have a chance to be pretty good. We have everybody back. We got knocked down last year, and it took us a game or two, but the girls stepped up and kept playing. They kept battling even though we were playing musical chairs at times. I think it made us stronger.”
Senior Allie Lipsey returns after leading the team with a .426 batting average.
Freshman Macee Green batted .345.
Juniors Briana King and Hanna Hitt return on the mound.
Senior Maddy Green returns after and injury sidelined her. Green was battlng .550 before the injury.
Gracie Wiley and Meah Peoples return as returners, as well.
Freshman Zoe Young will also see time on the mound.
“We’ve got some good underclassmen, and several good players coming up from seventh- and eighth grade,” Shively said. “Monterey softball is going to be good for several years.”
