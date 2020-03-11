Monterey High’s softball team won all three games at the Acadiana Tournament in Broussard.
“We played well and the girls did a good job,” said Monterey softball coach Cary Shively. “We faced some really good teams and it was the first time for some of our girls to play on Astroturf. We had to come from behind in a couple of games which was good for us, I was really pleased with the way our girls moved runners around when we needed to and then brought them home. Our pitchers pitched well. We still do have room for improvement, but it was a good tournament for us.”
The Lady Wolves defeated Laccissine 14-4 in its first game.
Monterey collected 16 hits in the contest, while Harlie Murray held Laccissine to three.
Sarah Jane Gray led Monterey with four hits.
Graycie Wiley collected three hits, while Andy Gray had two hits. Briana King walked three times.
Hannah Hitt got the win.
Monterey edged Elizabeth 7-6 in a nine-inning game.
The Lady Wolves scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Opelousas Catholic 11-10.
Avery Cupit got the win and King got the save.
Andy Gray had four hits and three RBI.
King collected two hits.
Harlie Murray got the win, while King got the save.
Monterey’s home game with Grace Christian Thursday has been moved to April 6 because Grace Christian players will be on a trip to Washington D.C.
Monterey is hosting a doubleheader Saturday — facing Harrisonburg at 10 a.m. and Albany at 2 p.m. Monterey plays at Georgetown on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.