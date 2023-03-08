The Lady Wolves went 2-1 in the Acadiana Tournament in Sulphur this past weekend.
“I feel like we’re getting better every game,” said Monterey head coach Cary Shively. “We’re still making mental mistakes, but we’re cutting down on bad swings. It’s still early. The main thing is I want us to face quality pitching to get ready for what we’ll see down the road.”
The Lady Wolves disposed of Hanson 9-2 on Saturday.
Cammie Duncan tied the game at 1-1 in the second with an RBI-single.
In the third inning, Hannah Hitt singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run and Erin Tiffee singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Wolves Varsity scored three runs in the sixth inning as Lacie Keith, Macee Green, and Duncan, all drove in runs in the inning.
Briana King allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out eight.
Duncan, King, Tiffee, Green, Hitt, and Emma Dale managed multiple hits for Monterey MHS Lady Wolves Varsity. Tiffee, King, and Duncan all had three hits to lead Monterey.
The Lady Wolves fell to Bell City 8-3.
Tiffee, Raegan Hewitt, Hitt, King, Laken Thompson and Duncan each collected one hit to lead Monterey MHS Lady Wolves Varsity.
Jena pitchers Kiette Cooper and Bailey Wright held Monterey to three hits as the Lady Giants defeated the Lady Wolves 13-1 Thursday in Monterey.
Hannah Hitt took the loss for Monterey MHS Lady Wolves Varsity. The bulldog lasted two innings, allowing six hits and eight runs while striking out two and walking zero.
Cammie Duncan, Kinzie Avery, and Macee Green all had one hit to lead Monterey.
Duncan, Kinzie Avery and Macee Green each had singles for Monterey.
Monterey pounded Block 16-1 Monday thanks to a timely 15 runs in a big second inning. Briana King was the winning pitcher, allowing no hits while striking out five and walking none. Tiffee, Duncan, and King each collected one hit.
Monterey will play at University Academy Thursday before competing in the Quitman Tournament Saturday against Weston and Hicks.
