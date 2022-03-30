Windy with thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
After winning two games in the Vidalia Lady Viking Classic on Friday, Monterey’s softball team split a pair of games at the Quitman Tournament on Friday.
The Lady Wolves fell to Glenbrook 8-2 Saturday, before defeating Evangel Christian 15-4 later Saturday.
“We had a good weekend, winning three of four games,” said Monterey head coach Cary Shively, referring to winning two games at the Vidalia Tournament Friday. “Against Glenbrook we hit the ball right at them. Against Evangel we hit the ball well, had good pitching and played good defense.We just want to continue getting better.”
The Lady Wolves totaled 10 hits against Evangel.
Meah Peoples collected three singles.
Hannah Hitt doubled and singled.
Macee Green and Lacie Keith doubled.
Allie Lipsey and Briana King singled and walked.
Maddy Green also singled.
In the loss to Glenbrook, Allie Lipsey homered for Monterey’s only hit.
The Lady Wolves fell to Oak Hill 13-0 Thursday.
Lipsey, Hitt and Macee Green each singled.
Monterey hosts Franklin Parish Monday.
The Lady Wolves travel to Glenmora on Tuesday, before a road game at Glenmora on April 5.
Monterey will compete in the Buckeye Tournament April 8.
