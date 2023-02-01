Lady Wolves softball filling big shoes By Joey Martin Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High’s softball team has some big shoes to fill after losing Allie Lipsey, Maddy Green and Leah Peoples to graduation.But Lady Wolf head coach Cary Shively has the luxury of returning his two pitchers.Lipsey batted .481 with four home runs. Green finished with a .444 batting average and a home run. Peoples batted .352 with 18 RBIs.“Those are some big shoes to fill,” Shively said. “We’ll be starting over in sports. But I think we’ll be OK. This is a good group.” Pitchers Brianna King and Hannah Hitt are the lone seniors this year.King batted .389 with a 4.23 ERA, striking out 74 and walking 22. Hitt batted .464 with two home runs and posted a 4.80 earned run averaged with Junior Aubrey Powell batted .358 last season.Other juniors are Lacee Keith and Cameron Duncan.Aubrey Powell returns after a solid season.The Lady Wolves finished 18-8 last year, defeating Pitken in the first round in Monterey before falling to No. 5 Quitman 6-0 in the second round.The Lady Wolves have not made it past the second round since 2014 when the Lady Wolves lost to Quitman 6-5 in the Class B semifinals.“We just need to put ourselves in a good position for the postseason, and we’ll got from there,” Shively said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Softball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Arbor Day Jan 25, 2023 THE VIDALIA GARDEN Club once again marked Louisiana’s Arbor Day by donating a red maple tree… Read moreArbor Day 'The Love A Prince Couldn’t Resist' Jan 25, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “The Love a Prince Couldn’t Resist,” a vir… Read more'The Love A Prince Couldn’t Resist' CPA releases honor's list Jan 25, 2023 Concordia Parish Academy announces Superintendent, Principal and Honor Rolls for the second … Read moreCPA releases honor's list
