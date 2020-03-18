Monterey Lady Wolves split a pair of games in the Monterey Doubleheader Saturday in Monterey.
The Lady Wolves fell to Albany 10-0 before beating Harrisonburg 8-3.
The games were allowed to be played on Friday after spring sports in the state were temporarily shut down.
The Louisiana High School Association announced Friday it will adhere to the Louisiana Governor’s 30 day closure of the K-12 public schools by postponing remaining Winter and Spring athletic events to include, but not limited to Powerlifting, Bowling, and Bass Fishing State Championships. The LHSAA Executive Committee will meet April 7 and 8 at its regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the LHSAA’s direction after the April 13th mandate by the Governor of Louisiana.
But schools were allowed to use their own discrestion later Friday.
Against Harrisonburg, Harlie Murray and Allie Lipsey both doubled and singled. Andy Gray singled twice. Jessica Woodrum and Brianna King doubled and Hannah Hitt singled.
“We hit the ball up and down the lineup,” Shively said. “I hate we had to shut it down, but I’m hoping we can still play for something later on.”
In the loss to Albany, Andy Gray, Murray, Sarah Jane Gray and Maddi Green all singled.
“I thought we hit the ball pretty well,” said Monterey softball coach Cary Shively. “We should have had more runs. But they are a good ball club.”
Monterey was scheduled to play at Georgetown Monday before the postponements.
