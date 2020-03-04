Monterey’s Lady Wolves made the transition from hardwood to diamond look easy Saturday as the Lady Wolves pitched two shutout wins at the Monterey Softball Doubleheader.
“We came out swinging the bat well and our pitchers were throwing around the strike zone,” said Monterey softball coach Cary Shively.”
The Lady Wolves blanked Block 20-0 as Avery Cupit and Harlie Murray combined on a one-hitter.
Maddy Green and Allie Lipsey had two hits each for the Lady Wolves.
Hannah Hitt drew three walks, while Sarah Jane Gray was walked twice.
The Lady Wolves shut out Harrisonburg 10-0 in the second game.
Monterey had 12 hits in the contest, Green and Sarah Jane Gray had two hits each.
Lipsey batted in three runs.
Hitt and Cupit combined on the shutout win.
Monterey’s game at home against Rapides Monday was postponed because Rapides has several players hurt and did not have enough to field a team.
Monterey’s game at Franklin Parish Tuesday was cancelled because the Monterey basketball boys played in a second round playoff game.
That game will be played on April 2.
(0) comments
