Monterey’s Lady Wolves turned a double play in the bottom of the seventh inning to hold off district foe Oak Hill 6-5 in a Class B first round playoff game Monday at Hineston.
The Lady Wolves entered the game as the No. 21 seed, while Oak Hill came in at 12.
“That was a good win for us,” said Monterey head coach Cary Shively. “The kids were really into it.”
Monterey jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Lady Warriors pulled to within 5-4.The Lady Wolves added a run in the top of the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, Oak Hill got the first two runners on with hits before a double pulled the Lady Warriors to within one with no outs and runners on second and third.
A hard line drive to Gracie Wiley at first base was snagged and Wiley threw to third base to double the base runner.
Hannah Hitt then struck out the final batter to end the game.
Wiley was returning for her first game since a violent collision with catcher Lacie Keith on April 8 resulted in a facial cuts and concussions.
Keith is out for the year.
It was also the first game back for shortstop Maddy Green, who injured her knee earlier in the season.
Monterey visits No. 5 Quitman today (Wednesday) in a second-round contest.
Green and Allie Lipsey both went 3-for-4 for Monterey Monday.
Hitt collected two hits, while Aubrey Powell, Macee Green, Wiley, Meah Peoples and Brianna King had one hit each.
“I am so proud of these kids,” Shively said. “They have been through a lot this season, but they showed up ready to play.”
