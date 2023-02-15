Monterey Lady Wolf Addy LaCaze made a basket at the buzzer to give the Lady Wolves a wild 39-37 win, that saw Harrisonburg allowed two technical shots after the game because of an alleged altercation.
“One of our players and one of their players said something to each other after the game, and then their player pushed our player,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “Apparently, some of their fans said our girls pushed their girl.”
Richard said the three officials huddled at mid-court, and then issued a technical on Monterey because they said the Monterey player pushed the Harrisonburg girl.
“I asked them about their girl pushing our girl because I clearly saw that, and why wasn’t it a double technical, but they said they didn’t see that.”
The first free throw was missed, which ended the game.
“I went back and looked at the film, and our girl clearly did not push their girl,” Richard said.
The win ended the season for the Lady Wolves, who finished at 14-8 and No. 32 in Division V non-select.
The final game of the night saw much less drama as the Wolves cruised past Harrisonburg, 60-16.
Sam Gemar led the Wolves with 13 points, while Phillip Atkins and Nathan Blount scored 12 points each.
On Thursday, Monterey’s boys defeated Harrisonburg 73-37, while the Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Bulldogs 44-32.
“The guys really came out focused,” Richard said. “I believe Harrisonburg thought this was their best chance to beat us.
Jack Magoun led Monterey with 19 points. Nathan Blount added 16, while Phillip Atkins and Brandon Tiffee added 11 points each.
Addy Lacaze led the Lady Wolves with 16 points, while Macee Green added 13.
“We were able to pull away in the fourth quarter,” Richard said.
The boys bracket will be released Monday.
Monterey ended the regular season sitting at No. 27 in Division V non-select with a 14-10 record.
Under last year’s format in Class B, Monterey would have hosted a game in The Jack Bairnsfather Gymnasium.
“We’re just anxious to see where we finish,” Richard said. . “We just have to play the way we are capable of playing.”
