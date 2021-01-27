This is the seventh of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 16 is Vidalia High's Class 2A Regional playoff win over Springfield in 2003. The Vikings dominated the Bulldogs, 67-36.
The Vikings arrived for the game just in time to get in warm-ups before having to tip off.
"I miscalculated the time and we got there just in time to warm up," said Sanders, who also drove the team bus. "It was a bit stressful, but it didn't seem to affect us too much. Their best player was a big guy who played point guard. We pressed him and didn't let him cross mid-court."
The Vikings stormed out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.
The Vikings led 34-22 at halftime.
Vidalia kept a double-digit lead in the second half.
David Wilson led the Vikings with 19 points, while Ajay Warner added 14.
"That was very intense," Wilson said. "We were new to the playoffs, but we just wanted to come together to get the win and then get out of there."
Tony Hawkins finished with several assists, while Josh Bush controlled the boards.
The Vikings advanced to the Top 28 Tournament for the first time since 1983 when the Vikings lost to Zwolle in the semifinals.
"It felt good just to be in the playoffs," Wilson said. "We had a really close team. I had a close bond with Ajay. He was such a phenomenal shooter."
Wilson went on to play basketball at Panola College in Texas, Kennedy-King College in Chicago and at Gannon University in Erie, Pa.
Wilson now resides in Missouri and is assistant administrator in training at Health Bridge Inc., in St. Louis. He is also starting up his own company and studying to be a real estate agent.
Vidalia lost to Red River in 2002-03 in the semifinals to finish 26-6.
