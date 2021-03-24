Oak Hill scored three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Monterey 6-4 Monday in Monterey.
The game was moved up a day because of rain on Tuesday.
“It was a good game, but we just have to learn how to close out,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “Ethan (Clark) pitched one of his best games, but I had to pull him because of the pitch count.”
Kerry King, Ethan Heard, Jay Crawford and Nathan Blount had two hits each for the Wolves.
Monterey is scheduled to play Oak Hill at Oak Hill Thursday. if the weather allows.
Monterey defeated Forest 13-3 on Thursday in Monterey.
Kerry King collected three hits to lead the Wolves.
Finishing with two hits each for the Wolves were winning pitcher Mason Wells, J.J. Farris, Jake Crawford and Caleb McCartney.
Wells pitched four innings, allowing three hits and striking out five.
