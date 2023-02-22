Why? Why? Why?
There are many, many ways to shorten a college football game off the field.
Some of the measures being discussed will affect the game on the field.
And take away from exciting finishes.
I honestly have not heard anyone say, “Gosh, these football games are taking a long time. I’m waiting to watch Honey Boo-Boo.”
A years-long effort in exploring ways to shorten college football games is entering the fourth quarter.
Executives of the sport are moving closer to recommending several clock rule changes meant to reduce plays for both safety and game length reasons, multiple officials told Sports Illustrated. They include proposals that call for the clock to continue to run after first downs and incomplete passes.
So there’s one strategy wiped out.
The non-controversial proposals include (1) prohibiting consecutive timeouts (ie, icing kickers) and (2) no longer extending a first or third quarter for an untimed down if the quarter ends on a defensive penalty (the down would be clocked starting the next quarter).
I like the consecutive time outs. I think icing the kicker is very over-rated.
Two other proposals are more significant.
The clock will continue to run after an offense gains a first down except inside of two minutes in a half. In a more controversial fourth proposal, the clock will continue to run after an incomplete pass once the ball is spotted for play.
While the changes would be implemented this fall, they are several weeks away from final approval. Several athletic administrators spoke to Sports Illustrated for this story under condition of anonymity because the changes have not yet been recommended, approved or even widely socialized with member schools. However, many officials involved in the process expect at least a portion of the proposals to pass—something that did not happen last year during a similar exercise.
There is also the mention of safety. So a lot more teams will go to faster tempo because of the new rules. And how is that safer?
Many of the proposed rule changes would bring college football in line with the NFL’s own playing rules. The NFL does not allow coaches to use back-to-back timeouts during a single dead-ball period and does not stop the clock after first downs are gained. However, the NFL does stop the clock after incomplete passes.
College football conducted a field study last season to ascertain the impact of the proposed changes. A running clock after a first down would eliminate about seven to nine plays per game. A running clock after an incomplete pass could eliminate more than twice that number.
Would we have had that exciting finish to the LSU-Alabama football game last year with the new rules?
Or Tennessee-Alabama?
I can’t imagine anyone watching going, “Wow, I wish this game would have ended earlier.”
Here’s a thought — shorten the time spent reviewing a play. If it takes more than 30 seconds, let the play stand.
We certainly want more time for CBS, ABC and NBC to preview their shows, or the talking heads to talk nonsense while players are anxious to line back up and continue whatever momentum they may have gotten from the last play.
For most of my life (which would be about 10 further reviews), a player running out of bounds prior to their forward progress being stopped automatically led to a stoppage of the game clock until the ball was next snapped.
However, in 2008, that rule changed in an effort to speed up the game.
So, the clock still stops when the play is whistled dead for going out of bounds, but for 56 of the game’s 60 regulation minutes, it will begin again when the ball is marked ready for play by the officials.
I can assure you those precious seconds could be the difference in many ballgames.
Here’s another thought — implement these rules in games where a team is leading by more than three touchdowns at halftime. You would have less chance of taking away from an exciting finish.
Besides, what’s the hurry. Have you watched cable television lately? Let the games last all night. The season goes by way too fast as it is.
