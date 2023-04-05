Take a bow, ladies. You deserve it.
While the men’s side of March Madness provided a string of upsets to give us a healthy dose of parity mixed with a McDonald’s All-American-less Final Four (first time in the modern era), the women gave us the biggest name in the tournament (Caitlin Clark), the best team in the country (South Carolina) and one of the greatest personalities in the sport (Kim Mulkey) all vying for a national title. Of course, the ladies were going to steal the headlines leading up to last weekend’s action.
One of the best ones was actually focused on television ratings. Iowa’s Clark has been a sensation that has forced viewers to tune in and watch her sink 3-pointers with ease like Steph Curry, and the numbers don’t lie when it comes to her popularity. Iowa’s win over Louisville drew 2.5M viewers on ESPN, which was more than any of ESPN’s NBA games this season.
So of course, that set the stage for the sport’s most exciting player (on the men’s or women’s side) taking on a South Carolina team that entered the tournament as a -200 favorite.
For those of you unfamiliar with betting odds, that is a ridiculous number considering how large the field is. In comparison, Houston had the best odds with a +500 chance to win the men’s bracket.
The Hawkeyes matchup with South Carolina drew 5.5M viewers, which was just shy of breaking the all-time women’s tournament record.
Here in Louisiana, we’ve become infatuated with the Mulkey storyline, though. So many fans of hers from North Louisiana have rooted her on to the Final Four, which was still a surprise despite her accolades. To Tyrone Watsonwatch Mulkey win her fourth national title and move into sole possession for third most national championships in women’s basketball history was an absolutely delight.
I’m not done with Mulkey, but I do want to take a second to address the Angel Reese/Clark discourse that followed on social media. Mimicking Clark’s “you can’t see me” motion toward the end of the game led to Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy calling Reese a “classless piece of…” And that was just one of many insults hurled towards Reese and the LSU women’s basketball team after the game.
I’ll admit — I wouldn’t want my daughter or son talking trash like that on any stage, but Reese, like Clark, has done this all season long. We knew this game would provide some of the best trash talk of the year because of the personalities involved, and it certainly delivered that.
I’m also of the belief that sports like women’s basketball need larger than life personalities to continue to grow and prosper. Clark was that with her phenomenal play and “clap-back queen” persona. Reese has been that way for LSU too with her “too small” taunt becoming a frequent sight on the floor. If that’s not your cup of tea, I get it.
But Clark is a legitimate star and LSU might be the new villain of women’s basketball if you’re going off of social media engagement.
However you paint it, people care. And that’s only going to grow the game.
Without getting lost in the weeds on all of that, I want to give Mulkey her flowers. She had one of my favorite postgame answers of the year when she identified how she led the Tigers to a national championship in year two.
Paraphrasing, Mulkey talked about taking nine new pieces and not running away from personalities. She played with personalities. She is a personality. And she isn’t afraid to coach personalities. Somehow she made it all mesh and pushed it in one direction. That now puts her in a different stratosphere in the coaching ranks. I’m not going to say she tops Pat Summit or Geno Auriemma. She still has work to do on that front, but to take a 9-13 team to a 34-2 record and national title in just two years further enhances her legacy as one of the greatest of all time. After becoming the only coach to lead to different teams to national titles, I believe she’s far from done.
The game is in a great place nationally. Everyone involved in the Final Four deserves credit for moving the needle and getting eyeballs on this great product.
