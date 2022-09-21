After further review, I’m still not sure what to make of the changes made by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
If you are a Vidalia fan, you can’t be very thrilled about it.
If you are a Ferriday fan, you have to be feeling pretty goodt.
If you are a Delta Charter fan, you are frustrated.
If you are a Monterey fan, you were wondering what in the world did we do to you guys? Then a week later you’re thinking, really, you just noticed how ridiculous your first plan was?
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced September 2 (yes, the season-opening week for high school football teams) that Delta Charter School will be competing in Select in the postseason, while Vidalia, Ferriday and Monterey will return to non-select.
Or should I say LHSAA dictator — sorry — Eddie Bonine — without any say from the state principals who should have say in every big decision, meets with the executive committee to come up with any idea that upset more people than it pleased, and has a number of people ready to revolt.
To start out, according to Bonine, 26 schools that appealed being select had their post-season designation changed to non-select.
The total number of schools in non-select got 2022-23 is now 217, while the total number in select is 193.
But then came the bombshell — which conveniently came during most schools’ pep rallies.
The LHSAA also announced it is going to four classes from five classes in non-select. Select remains four divisions for this year’s postseason.
And there will now be 28 teams advancing to the playoffs instead of 32.
Vidalia will be in Division III in football non-select, while Ferriday will be in Division IV.
Vidalia and Ferriday will be in Division III in all other sports.
Monterey was set to compete in Division IV in boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.
Monterey, which is understandably excited about playing in a new gym beginning hopefully in October, would have had in its class —along with perennial power Simsboro — Block, Delhi, Sicily Island and Tensas just to name a few.
Monterey boys and girls basketball coach Eric Richard was wondering how in the world the power points would work considering Class B and C schools play more games than those schools playing football.
Richard needs to be on the committee.
So a week later, the LHSAA realizes what a mess it made with that decision (or some prominent small schools let them know about it) Monterey, which is understandably excited about playing in a new gym, will have in its class —along with perennial power Simsboro — Block, Delhi, Sicily Island and Tensas just to name a few.
The LHSAA met Friday morning via Zoom (yes, Friday) and addressed some key concerns, most notably those of its smallest schools by adding a fifth division for basketball, baseball and softball.
The changes approved Friday put Class B-C public schools together and shows a breakdown of schools now in each division, along with the number of playoff teams on a bracket.
For example, Division V consists of 47 boys/girls basketball teams vying for 28 nonselect playoff bracket spots. The numbers throughout the divisions show that the number of schools and bracket sizes are consistent.
The adjustment leaves 20 Division V select boys basketball teams competing for 14 playoff berths and 16 girls teams seeking 10 playoff spots.
Monterey athletic director Cary Shively has talked about combining Class B and Class C the past few years.
Seriously, there needs to be an LHSAA satellite office in Monterey.
So getting back to the original plan still in place, Delta Charter will compete in Division IV in all sports.
Taking a closer look, Vidalia is in Division III with Union (hello Louisiana top running back and LSU commit Trey Holley), Sterlington, Richwood, Jena, Winnfield and Baker along with normal 2A opponents Amite, Avoyelles and Many.
Maybe select wasn’t so bad after all.
Ferriday will face regular 2A opponents General Trass, Mangham and Oak Grove. Also in Division IV are Tensas, Sicily Island, Ringgold, Centerville, Delhi and Montgomery.
There is also West St. John, Kentwood, Homer and Logansport.
Delta Charter, which just rid itself of Ouachita Christian, St. Frederick Cedar Creek in district because of re-classification (what good was that now) is in Division IV with Cedar Creek, Delhi Charter, Glenbrook, Ouachita Christian, Riverside Aademy, Southern Lab, St. Frederick, St. John, St. Mary’s, Vermillion Catholic, Sacred Heart, Opelousas Catholic and St. John.
The annual LHSAA convention is held every January in Baton Rouge.
The only thing more interesting than postseason play will be the LHSAA convention in January.
Maybe we can get Michael Buffer to start out the convention with his patented “Are You Ready to Rumble?”
I do know the answer to that one.
