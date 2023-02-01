It seems you two can work together after all.
Last week played out like one of those bad M. Night Shyamalan movies. The drama built in the beginning, like in Shyamalan’s “The Happening” with intrigue and mystery driving the plot forward.
Principals sneered. Committee members offered receipts. And several conference calls and in-person meetings were had. But just like “The Happening” went out with a whimper, the drama surrounding the LHSAA annual convention fizzled. And the LHSAA is all the better for it.
A compromise was reached at the LHSAA annual convention with a motion to postpone the ratification of the current playoff structures for football, basketball, baseball and softball. And it was approved in overwhelming fashion, as principals voted, 300-66, in favor of having the current playoff system of four select and nonselect divisions remain in place through May.
Many, including myself, believed the LHSAA to be at a pivotal crossroads. I know… I also feel like we say this every year with threats of building a new governing body for high school athletics always seemingly around the corner due to the mounting frustrations between principals and the LHSAA. But this year felt different. This year felt like a boiling point.
Of course, it all stems back to last football season when the executive committee used its authority to alter the playoff structure under Article 4.4.4. The changes came during the season, forcing a team like Neville that was one of the larger Class 4A schools to become one of the smallest schools in Non-Select Division I with the likes of West Monroe and several other 5A powerhouses.
And District 1-3A was confusing to the casual sports fan because Union, Sterlington and Richwood fell in Non-Select Division III but were in the same district as Wossman and Carroll that were grouped in Non-Select Division II.
Some principals and coaches were already agitated before the decision was made to consolidate and condense brackets due to the LHSAA redefining what it means to be a select school. That definition now included traditional private schools along with magnet schools, lab school and charter schools.
Did the changes work for the football season? It depends on whom you ask, but I believe fans benefited better postseason play with more exciting matchups.
But the real issues behind everything revolved around the change in definition for select schools and the timing of the changes to the brackets. It almost felt like it wasn’t what the LHSAA did but how it went about it.
Northwood principal Shannon Wall was one of the most outspoken. Wall made it clear the objective heading into the week was to rein in the LHSAA’s “overreach.”
My fantastic colleagues from down south — GeauxPreps.com’s Hunter Bower and The Advocate’s Robin Fambrough — pointed out that predefinition items were sent out last April with numerous emails regarding the subject flooding the inboxes of principals across the state. Most went unchecked or unnoticed.
Lincoln Prep principal Gordan Ford pointed the finger at the principals for putting the executive committee in a bad position.
“I don’t know if I liked everything that (the LHSAA) did, but I’m not sure they over exceeded their authority,” Ford told “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake.”
Angst led to approximately 220 principals jumping on a conference call early last week to discuss what changes needed to be made at the annual convention. And the buzz built.
A nugget was dropped after that call that might have swayed things in favor of the LHSAA keeping the status quo through the spring, however.
Fambrough reported that parliamentarian Amy Groves Lowe unpacked a new interpretation that could have forced the LHSAA to go back to its previous select/nonselect playoff plan immediately for spring sports, which could have delayed the start of the postseasons for boys and girls basketball as the LHSAA reconfigured the power points and brackets.
It was previously believed that a change wouldn’t go into affect until after spring sports concluded, so this made things a bit more complicated.
Whether that was the driving force or not, public and private schools reached across the aisle and worked together to try and find the best path forward. And this makes the most sense — stick with the current format and tweak it in June during a second general meeting for LHSAA principals. That meeting will focus on formulating a joint agreement on a select/nonselect glossary definition and playoff plan that would go into affect July 1.
Cooler heads prevailed, and for the first time in a long time, I’m starting believe that we can see everyone coming back together and agreeing on more in the future. This was a major step forward for the LHSAA.
