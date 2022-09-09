The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced Friday that Delta Charter School will be competing in Select in the postseason, while Vidalia, Ferriday and Monterey will return to non-select.
“We answered all their questions,” said Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley. ”We just wanted to keep it a level playing field.”
“That’s the way it should have been from the beginning,” said Ferriday High Athletic Director Lisa Abron
According to LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine, 26 schools that appealed being select had their post-season designation changed to non-select.
The total number of schools in non-select got 2022-23 is now 217, while the total number in select is 193.
The LHSAA also announced It is going to four classes from five classes in non-select. Select remains four divisions.
Vidalia will be in Division III in football non-select, while Ferriday will be in Division IV.
Vidalia and Ferriday will be in Division III in all other sports.
Monterey will compete in Division IV in boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.
Delta Charter will compete in Division IV in all sports.
“There have been a lot of changes at every level, high school and college,” said Monterey High basketball and baseball coach Eric Richard. “This is probably the most changes I have seen in 28 years of doing this. As for going back to non-select, Richard that was just.
“We should have been non-select from the beginning,” he said.
Delta Charter high school principal Jimmy Comeaux and Storm head football coach Blake Wheeler said they may not agree, but will deal with the change.
“It is what it is,” Wheeler said. “We can only control what we can control.”
“It’s about what I figured,” Comeaux said. “But we do get to vote on all this again in January.”
The annual LHSAA convention is held every January in Baton Rouge.
Here is the division breakdown.
Non-Select Division I
— Dutchtown
— St. Amant
— Denham Springs
— Chalmette
— Ponchatoula
— Mandeville
— West Monroe
— Walker
— East Ascension
— Sulphur
— Barbe
— Airline
— Southside
— Slidell
— Zachary
— Fontainebleau
— Northshore
— Hahnville
— Covington
— Central — B.R.
— New Iberia
— Destrehan
— Live Oak
— Benton
— Thibodaux
— H.L. Bourgeois
— Central Lafourche
— Haughton
— Ruston
— Natchitoches Central
— Terrebonne
— Parkway
— East St. John
— Sam Houston
— Ouachita
— West Ouachita
— South Lafourche
— Neville
— Salmen
— South Terrebonne
— Belle Chasse
— Westgate
Non-Select Division II
— Assumption
— A.J. Ellender
— Lakeshore
— Plaquemine
— LaGrange
— North Vermilion
— Breaux Bridge
— North DeSoto
— Franklin Parish
— Beau Chene
— Opleousas
— Broadmoor
— Minden
— Franklinton
— Leesville
— Pearl River
— Livonia
— Cecilia
— Brusly
— Morgan City
— DeRidder
— Bossier
— Eunice
— Lutcher
— West Feliciana
— Rayne
— Loranger
— Grant
— Iowa
— Albany
— Carroll
— Wossman
— Iota
— Jennings
— St. Martinville
— Bastrop
— Abbeville
— Erath
— Kaplan
— Crowley
— Northwest
— Church Point
Non-Select Division III
— South Beauregard
— North Webster
— Bogalusa
— Richwood
— Sterlington
— Berwick
— Ville Platte
— Jena
— Westlake
— Donaldsonville
— Amite
— Pine Prairie
— Union
— Mamou
— Patterson
— Marksville
— Caldwell Parish
— Kinder
— Pine
— Port Allen
— Port Barre
— St. James
— Jewel Sumner
— Baker
— Springfield
— Loreauville
— Independence
— Avoyelles
— St. Helena College and Career
— Many
— Mansfield
— West St. Mary
— Winnfield
— Rayville
— Red River
— Vidalia
— Rosepine
— Madison
— Lakeside
— DeQuincy
— Vinton
— South Plaquemine
Non-Select Division IV
— Delcambre
— Oakdale
— Welsh
— Ferriday
— Lakeview
— Mangham
— Franklin
— Northeast
— East Feliciana
— Oak Grove
— Lake Arthur
— Pickering
— General Trass
— Grand Lake
— Jonesboro-Hodge
— Homer
— White Castle
— East Beauregard
— LaSalle
— Basile
— Jeanerette
— Kentwood
— Logansport
— Varnado
— North Central
— Merryville
— Centerville
— Ringgold
— Oberlin
— Arcadia
— East Iberville
— West St. John
— Delhi
— Tensas
— Montgomery
— Haynesville
— Block
— Elton
— Gueydan
— Plain Dealing
— Sicily Island
The non-select brackets for football will feature 28 playoff teams, while the select brackets will feature 24. Basketball, softball and baseball will feature 32 non-select schools. Select brackets for girls basketball and boys basketball will feature 28 teams, while softball and baseball will have 24.
Select - Division IV
--Ascension Catholic
--Ascension Christian
--Catholic PC
--Cedar Creek
--Central Catholic
--Cohen College Prep
--Covenant Christian
--Crescent City
--Delhi Charter
--Delta Charter
--Glenbrook
--Hamilton Christian
--Hanson Memorial
--Highland Baptist
--Lincoln Prep
--Magnolia School of Excellence
--Northwood-Lena
--Opelousas Catholic
--Ouachita Christian
--River Oaks
--Riverside Academy
--Sacred Heart
--Slaughter Comm. Charter
--Southern Lab
--St. Edmund
--St. Frederick
--St. John
--St. Martin's Episcopal
--St. Mary's
--Thrive Academy
--Vermillion Catholic
--Westminster Christian
Basketball
Non-Select Division IV
--Arcadia
--Atlanta
--Block
--Calvin
--Castor
--Centerville
--Central-Jonesville
--Delhi
--Dodson
--Doyline
--East Iberville
--Ebarb
--Elizabeth
--Elton
--Evans
--Fairview
--Florien
--Forest
--Georgetown
--Gibsland-Coleman
--Gueydan
--Hackberry
--Harrisonburg
--Hathaway
--Hornbeck
--Johnson Bayou
--Kilbourne
--Maurepas
--Merryville
--Monterey
--Montgomery
--Mt. Hermon
--Negreet
--North Central
--Oberlin
--Phoenix
--Pitkin
--Plain Dealing
--Pleasant Hill
--Reeves
--Ringgold
--Saline
--Sicily Island
--Simpson
--Simsboro
--Singer
--South Cameron
--Stanley
--Starks
--Summerfield
--Tensas
--West St. John
