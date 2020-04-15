The Louisiana High School Athletic Association notified member schools in a memo Thursday morning that all remaining winter sports championships along with spring sports regular seasons and their respective championships have been canceled.
The cancellations are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to stop the spread of the virus. Schools have been closed since March 16 and Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a stay-at-home order until April 30.
The sports affected are baseball, softball, boys and girls outdoor track and field, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, and boys and girls gymnastics.
The baseball regular season had about five weeks remaining when the season was suspended on March 16. There was about a month left in the softball regular season.
Ferriday and Monterey track teams were unable to participate in meets.
Vidalia High's baseball team was only able to play one home game because of earlier rainouts
"We all saw it coming, but we did hold out a little bit of hope," said Vidalia baseball coach Michael Norris. "We are talking with some coaches about possibly when this is over having a showcase or weekend tournament mainly for the seniors who have not signed with a college. I feel bad for our seniors -- C.J. (Chatman), Brandon Bozeman and Trey Johnson, who transferred from Delta Charter and was unable to play last year. It's tough on our seniors, and I feel for the freshmen who were putting on the Viking uniform for the first time."
Norris is now trying to plan for football after being named Viking head football coach earlier this year.
"The tough part is not being able to get people together," Norris said. "And because this came on so quickly, communicating with the players may be a problem. There are some cell phone numbers I do not have."
Delta Charter's baseball team was 5-7 on the season, but was on a 3-game winning streak.
We were just starting to come together as a team," Ozburn said. "We lost two games to ACCS by one run. We could have easily have been 9-3.. Our guys were starting to play real well."
The Lady Storm were 6-6.
"This is tough for everybody," said Lady Storm head coach Jeanie Beach. "It's tough for the coaches, players and parents. It's just a sad day. I feel bad for the seniors. The lower clansmen can use this to drive them for next year. It's another reason to play every game like it's your last."
Beach sent out a group text to let her players know of the decision.
"I told them I have lots to say, but I can say it later," she said. "There's nothing I can say then to make them feel better."
Monterey softball coach Cary Shively was upset by the news, especially considering he has five seniors on his team.
"I hate that," he said. "And I hate it for all the seniors around here and around the state. I hate it for my track guys, as well. This is certainly not a good way to finish their senior years."
Monterey's baseball team was 3-3 on the season.
"It really stinks, especially for our seniors," said Monterey baseball coach Patrick Wells. "We were getting ready to start district. I thought we had a lot of potential and could have done well in the playoffs. But it's part of life."
Vidalia High's Lady Vikings were 1-5 on the season.
"The only way we could have gotten better is by playing games," said Lady Viking head coach Forrest Foster. "This actually puts us behind the 8-ball for next year. The best thing these girls could do is play together on a tournament team this summer. But I'll get them all together, feed them pizza when we are able and gather up uniforms."
