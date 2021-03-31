Vidalia hosting Adams County Christian School in the football season-opener for the Vikings?
Delta Charter possibly playing Cathedral in football?
Vidalia and Cathedral playing a bowl game at the end of 2020, reviving the old River City Bowl?
Before 2020 I would say, hey, let’s make that happen.
In 2020, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association officials told Vidalia head football coach Mike Norris that his team playing ACCS or Cathedral was not going to happen.
Never mind Vidalia played ACCS and Cathedral in baseball months earlier.
Delta Charter and ACCS played baseball last spring.
So what happened?
Apparently there’s been a something in the LHSAA handbook against that.
Even more apparent, it stopped happening after the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools started its football season on time last year, while the LHSAA waited until October.
Don’t get me wrong here. I applaud the LHSAA for getting in a season and postseason during that unforgettable 2020 sports year. Even though it appeared to be giving into the pressure even at that time.
So I go back to why Vidalia, Cathedral and Delta Charter are not being able to play ACCS and Cathedral, besdies my opinion that the MSAIS started on time and basically had no problems did not sit well with the LHSAA.
And if that wasn’t bad enough, the LHSAA had the gall to try and bully Riverfield Academy in Rayville and Prairie View Academy in Bastrop.
Riverfield head football coach Kyle Stracener said the LHSAA had his football team’s practices investigated when they were playing and the LHSAA was not.
“We actually had to play all our games on the road until the state allowed public schools to play,” Stracener said. “They actually went over to Prairie View (Academy) and shut down one of their games.
Stracener actually coached in the LHSAA in the past, but said talk of moving Riverfield into the LHSAA will basically not happen under his watch.
“I think the LHSAA has been in an upheaval ever since (former commissioner) Tommy Henry left,” Stracener said. “The LHSAA in the past has allowed MSAIS teams to play in south Louisiana. And the MHSAA allows their teams to play MSAIS teams. The LHSAA does not govern junior high or junior varsity, so MSAIS teams can play Louisiana teams in junior high or junior varsity. There are just too many gray areas.”
Such as waiting until October to start playing football last year. And that took more and more LHSAA coaches voicing their opposition to not playing..
And, yes, Norris had actually talked to ACCS head coach David King about playing this fall.
Can you imagine the gate? Can you imagine the crowd? Can you imagine the money that could have been made after a season where most high school athletic programs took a hit.
It would have been Vidalia’s opener and ACCS’s third game because the MAIS starts earlier.
Norris said they would have played in Vidalia this year and in Natchez next year.
So now Vidalia may go 100-200 miles to play a game on a bus in tight quarters when it would have been more feasible to play a school some 15 miles away.
As for the River City Bowl, Norris told me last November if Vidalia would not have made the playoffs he had talked to Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne about playing in a bowl game, since the LHSAA allowed teams to play one extra game last year.
Darbonne had just completed his season, and had actually put the equipment away for a week. It may have been a task, but it would have been nice to see how it would have played out.
Darbonne did say last week that he would have loved to have played Vidalia at the end of last season.
Vidalia, the No. 29 seed, certainly gave No. 4 St. Helena a battle, falling 28-16 in Greensburg.
But I still would have loved to see a River City Bowl game.
What a great event that was years ago, bringing in teams that local fans never had a chance to see before.
The Natchez Knights of Columbus decided to start a bowl game in 1978, appropriately named the River City Bowl.
It would go on to include a local team such as Cathedral, North Natchez or Vidalia against an out of town team.
Cathedral was invited to play in the first River City Bowl game and officials invited Lake High.
Lake High had a 60-game winning streak, but declined.
River City Bowl organizer Freddie Biglane then invited Clarkdale of Meridian. Cathedral won the game 20-0 as Clay Arnold scored all three touchdowns and had a long punt return and was named Offensive MVP of the game. Sonny Buckles was named Defensive MVP.
The last River City Bowl game was played in 1983 as South Pike defeated West Monroe 19-12.
Anyway, still a little irked by it all, I e-mailed Vincent Cacioppo, Director of Communications for the LHSAA.
Now Vincent is as good a media guy the LHSAA has had in a while, and easy to work with. He goes out of his way to assist the media in the state. That has not always been the case.
I told Vincent I was trying to get some information on Louisiana public schools not being able to play private schools in Mississippi. I know Vidalia tried to schedule Cathedral of Natchez and Adams County Christian School and were denied. Can you get me some information on that.
Vincent first asked what sport, and I replied all of them.
He then promptly sent me a reply stating, “The schools in Mississippi you mentioned below are a part of the MAIS, which is not a member of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).
According to the LHSAA handbook, for LHSAA member schools to compete out of state, the opposing competition must be a member of the NFHS.”
I wasn’t going to get into a debate with Vincent because I know he’s just the messenger.
But I go back to it was all right before this school season.
Norris said the LHSAA told him they never should have been allowed to play ACCS or Cathedral last year.
How about that for a cop-out.
And I can understand not playing if you don’t get power points (the sacred LHSAA method), but that has been changed to where Louisiana teams do get power points for playing Mississippi schools.
So I called ACCS head coach and headmaster David King.
King said he thinks it would be great for the community if ACCS and Cathedral could play Concordia Parish schools.
King said he called the MSAIS office, asking about being a part of the NFHS.
Here’s where the loophole comes in.
King said the MSAIS and ACCS are members. But there are two different types of memberships. ACCS is an NFHS Affiliate Association member, but not an NFHS Member State Association
I went to the NFHS Web site, typed in Mississippi schools under members and up pops Mississippi Association of Independent Schools as well as Adams County Christian School and Cathedral under the NFHS Affiliate Associations.
Only the Mississippi High School Athletic Association is listed under NFHS Member State Associations.
So that’s the LHSAA’s loophole.
But King also brought up that ACCS played Delta Charter in soccer this school year.
“It sounds like it’s a matter of pick and choose,” King said.
All this coming after a year of struggling with finances because of not having crowded stands and having to use more than one bus for the football team because of social distancing and still having to play big money for officials.
And I know the MSAIS is no where close to perfect. I’ve heard gripes and complaints about that organization the past few years.
But what the LHSAA is doing here is wrong on several fronts.
Vidalia, Ferriday and Delta Charter could seriously benefit financially, not to be mention the fun of playing the likes to ACCS and Cathedral.
But unfortunately, somebody got their feelings hurt because the MSAIS made them look bad.
And it’s the little guys who have to pay the price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.