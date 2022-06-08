Like it or not, Louisiana high school sports postseason play will look much different in the fall.
A 16-5 vote by the LHSAA’s executive committee last Thursday redefined what should be considered as a select school, per bylaw 4.4.4. That bylaw promotes fair play among LHSAA member schools, and while some are split on the idea of this redefinition, I believe this is potentially a nice first step back toward competitive balance.
Because the definition of select schools was — how should I say this — murky and not definitively a private school label, fans from non-select schools have always questioned why schools like Madison Prep, Edna Karr and Warren Easton were considered non-select. They won’t be considered non-select anymore after a vote approved the new definition of select schools to be lab schools, magnet schools, schools with magnet components and charter schools.
Certain schools with expanded attendance zones like Pineville and others were also thrown under the new select umbrella, as parishes that allow open enrollment at all of its public schools and tuition-based schools will also be considered select.
Following the vote, parishes have until June 22 to change its open-enrollment policy and keep teams in non-select brackets should they choose, and this new definition goes into affect July 1.
Is this an immediate fix? Nope. But it’s a start.
The Advocate’s Robin Fambrough did a rough count of how many schools would be select and non-select if the new definition went into affect immediately following the vote, and she estimated 207 schools would remain as non-select schools and 198 schools would be select. That’s much closer to a 50/50 split, which is quite a difference from nearly 75% of schools that were previously under the non-select banner.
Looking at this from strictly a competitive vantage point, that’s progress. But the work isn’t done.
Every year folks complain about how lopsided scores are in the playoffs of just about every sport, especially in the first round. It was even brought up at the LHSAA Executive Committee summer meeting last Thursday that 102 of the 285 baseball playoff games ended via mercy rule.
Reducing the size of brackets after shifting the balance of non-select and select schools could help provide more competitive postseason play. And that’s what fans truly want, right?
There’s still more work to be done, but this could serve as a nice building block.
Of course, the LHSAA membership will have the opportunity to vote at the annual convention in January and overturn this new select/non-select formula for the 2023-24.
For now, high school sports fans can celebrate the small victory.
