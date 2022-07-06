Lil Trojans back in action Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Registration for Ferriday Lil’ Trojans football is being held at the Florida Street practice field Monday through Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. State IDs are required. Registration is $50.The Lil’ Trojan program is returning after missing the last two years because of COVID.Practices begin Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the practice field. The ages are 6-12, but if a player turns 13 after August 1 they are still eligible to play.T-shirts, gym shorts and cleats are required. Players do not have to be from Ferriday. Players must have a state ID or ther original birth certificate.Coaches are also needed.For more information, contact McKinley Bates Jr., at 318-719-5886.Bates is the president of the Independent Youth Football League, which includes Brookhaven, McComb. Magnolia Wilkinson County and Tylertown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cleats Sport American Football Ages Lil Trojans Practice Shorts Gym Player Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Gator Man featured in library program Jun 22, 2022 On Tuesday, June 28th, the Concordia Parish Library is excited to present Gabe, “Gator … Read more Richard coming to library Jun 22, 2022 Concordia Parish Library will host magician, comedian, and balloon artist Mitch Richard Thur… Read more Clanton family reunion scheduled Jun 22, 2022 The Clanton Family reunion will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at Hope Well Baptist… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAshley enjoying retirement after transforming Sterlington football years agoVandals ransack Vidalia Junior HighDianne Cage — June 23, 2022Minister ‘lived his love out loud’John Kennedy: Affordable insulin can help La. familiesWest Monroe powerlifters show out at nationalsEdwards protects judges soft on violent crimeArrests made in downtown burglariesCouncil tables bids for Parrot's BeakEndangered birds rattle Cheniere project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.