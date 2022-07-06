Registration for Ferriday Lil’ Trojans football is being held at the Florida Street practice field Monday through Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.  State IDs are required. Registration is $50.

The Lil’ Trojan program is returning after missing the last two years because of COVID.

Practices begin Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the practice field.

The ages are 6-12, but if a player turns 13 after August 1 they are still eligible to play.

T-shirts, gym shorts and cleats are required. Players do not have to be from Ferriday.

Players must have a state ID or ther original birth certificate.

Coaches are also needed.

For more information, contact McKinley Bates Jr., at 318-719-5886.

Bates is the president of the Independent Youth Football League, which includes Brookhaven, McComb. Magnolia Wilkinson County and Tylertown.

