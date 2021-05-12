Monterey junior Allie Lipsey won the Class B javelin state championship with a toss of 117 feet, 4 inches Thursday at the Class B State Track Championships at LSU in Baton Rouge.
Lipsey finished four feet ahead of second place Mallory Tolar of Weston.
Lipsey threw the javelin 115 feet on her first throw, which would have still topped the field.
”There was some great competition, so I was wanting to secure it,” Lipsey said. “I was staying confident, remembering what I was taught and trying not to do too much. I was relying on technique. It felt good when I let it go.”
Lipsey finished sixth as a freshman with a throw of 108.1 feet.
There was no track and field state meet last year because of COVID-19.
Lipsey also placed sixth in the 100-hurdles at 20.31 and seventh in the long jump at 14 feet, 3.25 inches.
“The long jump and javelin were at the same time so I was running from one to the other, having to change shoes,” Lipsey said. “I missed my last jump, but I was really wanting to concentrate on the javelin.”
Monterey’s 4x200 team of Macee Green, Aubrey Powell, Maddy Green and Rylie Murray placed ninth at 2:04.82.
The 4x100 relay team of Maddy Green, Powell, Murray and Lipsey placed eighth at 58.34.
Ian Dryg placed fifth in the discus at 107 feet, 5 inches.
Phillip Atkins placed sixth in the 100-meter dash at 11.70.
Mason Dale placed seventh in the 800-meter run at 2:18.923.
Austin Ward placed seventh in the triple jump at 37 feet, 7.25 inches.
Aubrey Powell placed eighth in the 200-dash at 30.36.
The 4x100 relay team of Atkins, Austin Ward, Ethan Clark and Brady Avery placed eighth at 49.68.
The 4x200 relay team of Braden Atkins, Clark, Carlin McCartney and Ward placed eighth at 1:42.10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.