Monterey Senior Allie Lipsey was named to the Louisiana Sportswriters Association Class B All-State Softball Team on Sunday.
“I was very surprised,” Lipsey said. “It’s a great way to finish my high school career. I’d good to be recognized for what you do.”
Lipsey batted .484 this past season, collecting four home runs and driving in 45 runs.
“Allie is very deserving,” said Monterey softball coach Cary Shively. “She had a great year, and she’s had great years since she started playing in seventh grade. Allie has a great knowledge of the game, has a lot of speed, puts the bat on the ball, and plays great defense. I am very proud of her.”
Monterey defeated Pitken in the first round of the Class B softball playoffs before falling to Quitman in the second round.
Holden defeated Anacoco in the Class B finals. Holden’s Taylor Douglas was named Outstanding Player, while Holden’s Raven Andrews is the Coach of the Year.
Lipsey came up just short of back-to-back state championships in the javelin at the LHSAA Class B State Track Meet at LSU last month, placing second. Lipsey, who tossed the javelin 117, 4 inches last year to take first place, tossed the javelin 119, 8 inches.
Lipsey, who is attending LSU in the fall, was named to the Class B All-Academic Team in basketball, softball and track after posting a 3.9622 GPA.
“Sports taught me a lot as far as dedication and being prepared,” Lipsey said. “And I have lifelong friends I was able to meet because of sports.”
