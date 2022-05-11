Lipsey second at State By Joey Martin May 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monterey senior Allie Lipsey came up just short of back-to-back state championships in the javelin at the LHSAA Class B State Track Meet at LSU Thursday.“We did well,” Monterey track coach Cary Shively said of his team. “We competed and had a good track meet.”Lipsey, who tossed the javelin 117 feet, 4 inches last year to take first place, tossed the javelin 119, 8 inches. Tia Malay of Converse High won the javelin at 123 feet, 8 inches.Lipsey also placed seventh in the long jump at 14 feet, 96 inches and eighth in the 100-hurdles at 20.04.Senior Ian Dryg finished ninth in the discus at 84 feet, 67 inches..In the girls triple jump, Addy LaCaze placed sixth at 31 feet, 23 inches, and was ninth in the 800-run at 3:07.59.Ethan Wilson placed fifth in the 300-hurdles at 46.86 and was ninth in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches. Junior Phillip Atkins placed fourth in the 100-dash at 11.67, and was ninth in the 200-dash at 25.41.Monterey sophomore Rylie Murray placed eighth in the long jump at 14 feet.Junior Brandon Tiffee placed ninth in the shot put at 35 feet.Sophomore Aubrey Powell finished ninth in the 200-dash at 30.26.Monterey’s 4x100 relay team of Nathan Blount, Brady Avery, Braden Atkins and Phillip Atkins placed eighth at 48.05.Monterey’s 4x200 relay team of Seth Jones, Brady Avery, Ian Dryg and Tucker A placed ninth at 1:45.08.The Lady Wolves’ 4x400 team of Isabella White, Emma relay Dale, Macee Green and Kenzie Avery placed eighth at 5:08.47. 