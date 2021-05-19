Don’t look now, but there’s another fast-rising star in the Lipsey family.
While older brother Ross Ellis is making a name for himself in the country music circuit, Monterey High junior Allie Lipsey is garnering her share of gold records on the high school scene.
Lipsey led the Monterey girls basketball team in scoring this past season, scoring 13.1 points a game, grabbing 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 steals and dishing out 3.0 assists.
This past softball season, Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with a .426 batting average.
Lipsey, the daughter of Brad and Sheila Lipsey, won the Class B javelin state championship with a toss of 117 feet, 4 inches Thursday at the Class B State Track Championships at LSU in Baton Rouge.
Lipsey finished four feet ahead of second place Mallory Tolar of Weston.
”There was some great competition, so I was wanting to secure it,” Lipsey said. “I was staying confident, remembering what I was taught and trying not to do too much. I was relying on technique. As soon as I released my second throw I knew it was good, I was trying to stay confident, remembering what I was taught and trying not to do too much. I wanted to rely on technique.”
Lipsey finished sixth as a freshman two years ago with a throw of 108.1 feet.
There was no track and field state meet last year because of COVID-19.
Lipsey, who was timed at 14.4 in the 100-dash at district, also placed sixth in the 100-hurdles at 20.31 and seventh in the long jump at 14 feet, 3.25 inches.
“The long jump and javelin were at the same time so I was running from one to the other, having to change shoes,” Lipsey said. “I missed my last jump, but I was really wanting to concentrate on the javelin.”
Lipsey’s first throw sailed 115 feet, which still would have been good enough for first place.
Along with working with Monterey track coaches Cary Shively and Caitlin Bebee, Lipsey has been taking javelin lessons form Grace Christian Athletic Director Joe Moreau after Shively contacted him to assist Lipsey with the javelin.
“I went to him once a week,” Lipsey said. “My freshman year my mom was like why don’t you try javelin and I was like ‘No, I don’ think that’s for me,’ and then, ‘Fine, I will.’ And then I ended up going to State as a freshman.”
Lipsey said she did not realize what all went into throwing a javelin when she first took up the sport.
“I did not realize the amount of technique it takes,” she said. “I thought you just go up there and throw it. But that not the case. You have to get your arm back, make sure you use the right form and be fast at your release. To go back and look at the improvement on my technique since I started is just insane.”
Lipsey’s, oldest brother, Ross, goes by his first and middle name, Ross Ellis because his promoters felt that would help promote him as a country singer.
Ross and Drew, who played with Ross on their first band — Wayside — were both able to watch their little sister win gold.
“He’s still just Ross to me,” Allie said. “Sometimes it’s challenging being his little sister, but it’s really great. I don’t think of him any differently. People come up to me talking about him. It’s just like that’s my brother. What he’s done does push me. When I see him getting noticed and people coming up to him and congratulating him it makes me want make a name for myself too, not just Ross’ little sister. I want to be Allie.”
Lipsey said her first love was actually softball.
“As I got older I began to love basketball as much,” Lipsey said. “Now my favorite sport is whatever season it is.”
Lipsey has been involved in sports since she was old enough to run, catch and throw.
“I’ve played all sports since I was little,” she said. “I can’t imagine not doing sports. When Covid-19 hit and we couldn’t do sports I was thinking what would I be doing if this was my life forever? It makes you appreciate it so much. Sometimes I’ll get tired and not want to practice or work out, but no longer after last year. I appreciate it so much more.”
Lipsey found herself in a completely new role this season after the Monterey basketball and softball teams lost close to 10 girls to graduation.
“I had those girls that I could rely on so much,” she said. “But going in this year with the younger girls has been great. I’ve made new friendships and consider all these girls my best friends.”
Lipsey confessed it took some time to be the go-to person on the team.
“I wasn’t used to that,” she said. “But when it was time to step up, I just wanted to be good for my team. I wanted to keep them involved and help them have a great time. I wanted to improve my play and help them get better.”
Lipsey also credited Mark Traylor, who played baseball at LSUA, and recently signed with the Miami Marlins.
Lipsey and some of her Monterey teammates would meet the former Ponchatula High star in Harrisonburg for batting lessons .
“I worked with him during the summer every week,” Lipsey said. “He gave me a lot of confidence. I was constantly batting off a tee. You wouldn’t think that’s important, but it probably is one of the most important things.”
Lipsey has also utilized her speed at bat and in the field.
“I know even if I have a bad hit, you never know that one time getting on base could be the winning run,” she said. “I try to use my speed to create opportunities for other batters.”
Shively said that speed has been an asset for the number of double plays Lipsey and shortstop Maddy Green have turned at Monterey.
“They have turned more double plays in the last four years than I’ve seen my whole coaching career,” Shively said. “And I’m talking the shortstop to second base and second base to shortstop type of double plays.”
Lipsey said her goal as a senior next season is to go farther in the playoffs in basketball and softball.
No. 21 Monterey lost to Choudrant 44-13 in the first round in basketball this year. The No. 21 Lady Wolves upset Oak Hill 6-5 in softball in the first round before falling to Quitman.
“It’s kind of upsetting knowing my last year is next year,” Lipsey said. “I don’t know what I’ll do without my girls and coaches. I couldn’t ask for better teammates.”
Lipsey said she will miss Monterey High in a big way.
“People say going to a bigger school is better and you have a better teams, but there’s no way in the world I would ever give up these people,” she said. “These people are my family. I love being in the dugout and cheering with them.”
Lipsey, who carries a 4.0 grade point average, plans on attending LSU.
“Unless other opportunities in sports come up,” she said. “It’s wherever God wants me to go.”
