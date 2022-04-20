Culture changes and technology advances, but live sports continue to be breadwinners for networks.
We’ve seen television ratings decline across the board in recent years, which has spurned analytical deep dives and opines from the likes of Dallas Mavericks owner Marc Cuban suggesting TikTok-like presentations are the future of sports media. But the NFL, March Madness and NBA regular season saw growth in television ratings, one way or another.
Duke’s tournament run during the final year of Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) culminated in a UNC-Duke clash that was the most-viewed NCAA Men’s Final Four telecast on any network since 2017. It drew 16.3 million viewers on TBS, so imagine the number it could have pulled on CBS.
Of course, you know the NFL’s television ratings continue to soar. In fact, the 2021 NFL regular season averaged 17.1 million viewers (TV and Digital), which is the highest regular-season average since 2015.
This is why television deals are skyrocketing and color commentators like Troy Aikman are making mega bucks. Aikman is making the switch with Joe Buck to Monday Night Football this year for the handsome fee of $90M over the next five years, per the New York Post.
As I sat down to watch the NBA playoffs this past weekend — I often feel like I’m in the minority of enjoying the NBA’s postseason, especially here in Northeast Louisiana — I wondered just how well the NBA’s regular season did in comparison to the NFL. And you know what? The numbers were strong. According to The Athletic, the average audience on ABC was 1.6 million viewers, which is a 19 percent year-over-year increase.
The only issue I see with the NBA so far is despite some fun first-round matchups that pit the Warriors against the Nuggets and Nets against the Celtics, the NBA has a similar problem as college football. There are only a few teams you truly believe can win the title.
DraftKings’ odds reflect that, as the Suns are a +255 favorite to win it all and the Bucks are +475. The Nets are also +600. For those of you who are unfamiliar with betting terms, if you bet $10 for the Suns to win it all, you would win $25.50. We’ve barely started the first round of the playoffs and that’s the best odds you can get?
Now it’s not as bad as college football where Alabama (+200), Georgia (+300) and Ohio State (+500) get ridiculous championship odds in a sport that has roughly 130 teams “vying” for the national title, but it’s still three teams with +600 odds or better to win it all.
In comparison, the NFL has no teams with +600 odds or better. The Buffalo Bills will enter the season as the favorites to win the Super Bowl with +650 odds, but then you have Tampa Bay (+700), Kansas City (+1000), Green Bay (+1000) and the Los Angeles Rams (+1000) right behind them.
Heck, Cincinnati went to the Super Bowl last year, and improved its offensive line this offseason with some major acquisitions that include former Cowboy La’el Collins, and still only have the 11th best odds to win the title at +1800. Parity is what makes the NFL can’t miss television, and I think that’s why no matter what happens to our viewing habits, we always come back to it. So don’t be surprised if the NFL’s viewership grows again now that half of the country can legally bet on live sports.
The recent ratings surge across all sports is outstanding, because it shows most people still enjoy watching a game on television.
For me personally, it was always my favorite thing to do with my dad, and it didn’t cost us a buck (you know, outside of the ol’ cable bill).
