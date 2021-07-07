Former Ferriday All-State linebacker Lewis Matthews said the timing could not be better.
The Grambling linebacker is eager to take advantage of the name, image and likeness (NIL) policy that paves the way for athletes to be compensated if their name, likeness or image is used.
“I feel like this is going to be a big success,” Matthews said.”I’m working on a few things now to see what’s out there. I’m looking at possible clothing line, keychains and cups. The timing could not have been better for me because I feel like I am in my prime.”
Matthews played in all four of Grambling’s spring football games, registering seven solo tackles and 23 assists, with 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
College athletes will now be able to make money from endorsements and sponsorships while retaining eligibility. The Division I Board of Directors approved an interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy at its meeting last week, paving the way for athlete NIL compensation starting Thursday.
Locally, House Bill 60 (HB60), which was passed by both the Louisiana House of Representatives and Senate, was authorized by Gov. John Bel Edwards and is applicable for student-athletes at state colleges. Mississippi also passed a policy.
Matthews’ teammate, Freddie Mango, who prepped at Delta Charter, said he hasn’t spent a lot of time considering what the NIL can mean for him.
“It’s really about the community,” he said. “I do feel like I can be a positive image for the young people in the community. The first thing I have to do is get my name out there. Once I’ve done that I can check out Ferriday, Vidalia and Natchez and see what can be done. I think it’s great for the low income athletes to pay for food and other necessities. It can help some athletes graduate college without debt.”
Mango was behind several seniors last year.
“I’m looking to get a lot more playing time this year,” he said. “Last year was a matter of getting down the mental things, knowing the system. Everything is way faster than high school. You really have to know what you are doing. It’s not like high school where you can go out there and blow your coverage and be OK. You have to be on point.”
Jake Barlow, who will be a senior second baseman at Delta State next spring, said he was not real familiar with the NIL.
“But I figured that was coming,” said Barlow, who prepped at Monterey High.
Barlow earned All-American honors at Delta State this past season, and was named to the All-Academic Team in the Gulf South Conference.
“It’s not something I am really interested in, but if something came up I certainly would not turn it down,” Barlow said.
Ronald Williams, who transferred from Alabama to Michigan State, said NIL offers a good opportunity for college athletes.
“It’s something I am definitely interested in pursuing,” Williams said. “The main thing is to get my name out there and then I believe opportunities will open up.”
