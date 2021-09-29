Be a bit wary Friday evening on Hwy. 425 between Vidalia and Ferriday.
After two weeks of having no game to cover, Wes Faulk and myself will be attending three games in one night.
Yes, those are serious withdrawal symptoms.
Our vehicles may be hopping up and down the highway like that commercial with the car jumping rope.
Wes will be taking pictures at Delta Charter and Vidalia as they both celebrate Homecoming.
I will be taking notes at Vidalia and getting pictures and taking notes at Ferriday (sorry about the picture part, Ferriday).
And what a huge Friday it is. Talk about going from famine to feast. This is easily the most anticipated Friday night in a while for me.
Vidalia is returning to action after two weeks of being idle because of a positive COVID test of a starter.
Other school boards have better ways to handle COVID guidelines where they miss only one game — if that. But that’s another column
Vidalia had two days to prepare for General Trass, which marches into Friday night’s game unbeaten with wins over Richwood, Wossman, Bastrop and Madison, scoring at least 50 points in three of those victories.
The Panthers were the surprise team of Class 2A last year, advancing to the semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Many.
They are a top contender for the 2A state title this year.
Hopefully, Viking players conditioned on their own while quarantined.
One day of practice and a walk-through has to be a big concern for Viking coaches.
Ferriday High is looking for its first win against another team that is considered a favorite to make it to the Superdome.
The Trojans host Mangham at Melz Feld.
Safest bet of the year? Mangham will have more fans than Ferriday in the stands.
Being 0-3 is not what Ferriday fans are used to. And with low numbers in the band, you don’t have as many people showing up just for the halftime show.
It took me most of the afternoon Monday to find out the last time Ferriday started out 0-3 and 0-4.
Ferriday finished 0-10 in 1978.
The Trojans definitely will not finish 0-10 this season, but will be hard-pressed to not go 0-4 this week against a very good Mangham team playing extremely well on defense with almost all starters back.
Mangham quarterback T.J. Bell, a transfer from Wossman who sat out last year, and dynamic running back Jalen Williams.
The Trojans started out 0-3 in 2003 before defeating Peabody in the fourth game of the season.
Across the highway, Delta Charter hosts Sicily Island in a rivalry that ramped up in their very first meeting.
The Storm is off to its best start ever, having only lost to 1A power Oak Grove.
Sicily Island managed a big win over Tensas Friday night.
But as the saying goes in such heated rivalries, throw out the record books.
In a district comprised of Ouachita Christian, St. Frederick and Cedar Creek, the district games against non-select teams are even more important.
Getting big points against the select teams and holding your own against non-select will have DCS sitting at a good spot come playoff time..
Good weather, Homecoming. and huge district contests. Friday night is fun again.
Just keep a close eye out while driving between Ferriday and Vidalia.
