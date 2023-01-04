Looking With prep football totally in the rear view mirror, and the calendar turning to 2023, it’s time to focus on high school basketball in the parish.
Last year, Delta Charter’s girls were the lone parish basketball team to get past the first round, defeating Logansport in a Class 1A playoff game before falling to White Castle in the second round.
Ferriday’s boys fell to Madison in a first round Class 2A contest, while Monterey’s boys fell to Stanley.
Vidalia’s boys missed the playoffs by three spots last year, finishing at No. 35 in Class 2A.
Of course, there’s no 1A or 2A or Class B this year.
Vidalia is sitting at No. 23 in Division III with a 6-6 record.
Ferriday’s girls fell at home to Port Allen in a first-round 2A playoff game.
Monterey’s girls fell to Stanley in a first-round contest.
Vidalia’s girls missed the playoffs last season.
The Lady Vikings are 4-9 and sitting at No. 38 in Division III.
First-year Lady Viking head coach Flora McKnight, who led Jefferson County to the Jackson Coliseum numerous times for state tournament play, has Vidalia playing much more aggressively than in the past.
Delta Charter is now competing in the Select division.
The Lady Storm seem again to have the best chance of getting past the first round.
The Lady Storm are sitting at No. 8 in Division IV Select (seriously, we have to come up with new titles) with a 9-6 record.
Otherwise, the most consistent thing about parish teams this season is inconsistency.
At times, Ferriday’s boys, Vidalia’s boys, Monterey’s boys, Delta Charter’s Boys, Ferriday’s girls and Delta Charter’s girls look as if they can play with anybody. Then other times, it’s like, where did that team come from?
Of course, it’s tough to judge a lot during the Christmas break.
The top teams include Southern Lab, Northwood-Lena, Ouachita Christian, Central Catholic and Doyline.
Delta Charter’s boys are sitting at No. 18 in Division IV Select.
Northwood-Lena, Crescent City and Hamilton Christian are the top teams in that division.
Ferriday’s boys are sitting at No. 16 at 9-5.
The Trojans have been hot and cold, but when they are hot, they can play with the likes of Lakeview, White Castle and Delhi, who are the cream of the crop in Division IV Non-Select.
The Lady Trojans are sitting at No. 28 at 6-9.
If Myla Harbor and Anashia Hawkins can get some consistent help, Ferriday could be a surprise team.
White Castle, Jeanerette and Homer are the top teams in Division IV.
Monterey’s boys are sitting at No. 15 in Division V Non-Select with a 7-8 record.
The top 28 teams advance in Division V.
A fifth division was added after the LHSAA finally realized how foolish it was to have non-football schools in the same division as football schools.
Of course, the hope here is that the Wolves can get a first-round home playoff game for its new gym, which would mark the first time ever Monterey basketball would host a playoff game.
Top teams in Division V Non-Select are Zwolle, Anacoco and Fairview.
The Lady Wolves (6-6) are sitting at No. 36, but are gaining a lot of experience each week, and could find a way to sneak in.
Hathaway, Fairview and Florien are top girls teams.
The parish teams now head into district play with a lot at stake.
Not that district play means as much any more.
The jostling for top playoff rankings is heating up now.
The fun really starts Tuesday as Ferriday hosts Vidalia in a non-district contest.
The two meet again January 17 in Vidalia in a district game.
Hey, I just pump the gas.
Good luck to all parish teams as the madness gets closer.
Leave it all out there.
Don’t have any regrets when February 11 (girls) and February 18 (boys) rolls around.
There’s still a lot of basketball remaining to be played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.