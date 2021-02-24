So less than a year ago I received the Athlon’s college football edition. I thought it would be fun to go back and look at the world of college football before all chaos broke loose.
There on the cover is Ja'Marr Chase of LSU. Apparently the Sports Illustrated cover jinx has made its way to Athlon. Clemson was ranked No. 1, Alabama at 2, followed by Ohio State. Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Oregon. Of course, Alabama defeated Ohio State for the national championship.
I'm thinking they can keep that in place for next year. Except drop Notre Dame out. We have seen enough of them in the playoffs and don't want them anywhere close. The top Heisman picks for last year? Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the heavy favorite.
Athlon had Justin Fields of Ohio State second. Hard to finish second when you don’t play enough games. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler was third, followed by Travis Etienne of Clemson. Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State was fifth, followed by Sam Ehlinger of Texas, and at No. 7, eventual winner Najee Harris of Alabama. Mac Jones of Alabama was not even listed among 10 more to watch. Chase was.
And if any magazine would have mentioned Kayshon Boutte everyone would be scratching their heads, saying “Who?”
About LSU, Athlon said, "Now that Ed Orgeron has become more popular in Louisiana than the person who invented gumbo, he must find a way to keep the Tigers at or very close to the top of the SEC West. It's unreasonable to expect a 15-0 repeat, since LSU loses and awful lot of talent on the field and in the coaches' meeting room, but it is imperative that Orgeron doesn't let the Tigers fall back into the pattern that at least three conference losses in five of the six seasons prior to 2019."
OK, let's stop there. Mr. Gumbo has jumped back ahead of Orgeron in the polls. Never mind 15-0, 15 games would have been nice.
Athlon mentioned Myles Brennan (who missed most of the season with an injury), Terrace Marshall, who followed Chase off the field do this dreaded opting out rule, Chris Curry, who was a no-show most of the year, and nobody on defense. Which is the way it appeared at times in 2020.
Looking ahead, Brennan is in for a big fight to return as starting quarterback against Max Johnson and T.J. Finley. And don't worry about LSU going back to its old ways - not with the class Orgeron signed and will sign next year. And not to mention the entire offensive line returning, including Ferriday's Dare Rosenthal who should garner some preseason honors this year.
The 2021 season is expected to be the best group of high school seniors in Louisiana in years. And Orgeron already has a few in the stable. Bo Pelini is gone. Jake Peetz, DJ Mangas and Daronte Jones should be huge improvements on the coaching staff. Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery will be competing for No. 1 tailback.
The receiving corps next year could possibly be one of the best ever at LSU, which is saying a whole lot. You have freshman who can make the same impact as Kayshon Boutte last season as a freshman.
Just do us a favor, Athlon. Don't put any of them on front of your college football edition.
