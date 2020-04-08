I was looking back through some old clippings last week. I mean, really, what else is there to do?
In 1991, I did a story on LSU holding a Purple-Gold scrimmage game at Natchez High School because Vernel Singleton of Natchez and Shawn Griggs of Ferriday were seniors.
The Purple team consisted of Singleton, Griggs, T.J. Pugh, Mike Hansen and a guy named Shaquille O’Neal.
The Gold team was made up of Danny Muscovitz, LeNear Burns, Harold Bourdreaux, Wayne Sims and Richard Krajewski.
Geert Hammink and John Picou were back-ups.
Tickets for the game were $5.
I remember O’Neal dunking the ball and almost bringing the whole backboard down. I glanced over at Natchez High basketball coach Mike Martin who was holding his breath, especially after O’Neal came down a little awkward on the dunk.
“I’ve got an extra goal back there, but I don’t have a backboard,” Martin said later.
O’Neal was fine, but Dale Brown got him out of the game quickly after that.
Singleton missed the game because of an injury.
“I had fun, but I wish Vernel could have played,” O’Neal said after the game.
Griggs and Sims led the Gold team with 20 points each.
NN, SN Consolidation
Also in 1991, I had column about the Natchez High football team two years after consolidation of South Natchez and North Natchez.
I had quotes from Clinton head football coach James Sloan and Warren Central head coach Robert Morgan wanting to concede the district after the consolidation was announced.
Warren Central won the district in 1990 and Clinton won in 1991.
North Natchez finished its final year at 12-1, but fielded a team of seniors that included Delta Charter coach Stephen Collins, Herman Carroll and Kelvin Knight, who both had outstanding careers at Mississippi State, Steve Sessions and Jasper Matthews, who were at Co-Lin, Anthony Harris, a beast at linebacker and Carwin Bingham and Jim Hargrave, who looked like college players out there.
What a lot of people didn’t realize is that South Natchez was not the South Natchez of old. They were nowhere close to the 1980 team that was the last to win a Big Eight title (that was the stud schools in Mississippi then regardless of class) and the first in 1981 to win a state championship by playoff. The Colonels beat for the AA title. There were four classes at that time, going from Class BB to Class AA.
South Natchez beat Starkville 21-6 for the title in 1981.
The Colonels finished 4-6 in its final year.
In 1987, Block defeated South Natchez 21-17 at Martin Stadium in one of the most amazing performances by one of the best high school football players I’ve watched.
Dexter Butcher had over 200 rushing yards against the Colonels, and had a 60-yard TD run called back.
Natchez High went 7-4 its first season under Chris Calcote.
Talking to coaches much later, the coaching staff formed by members of the North and South staff, had a tough time meshing.
The Bears
Getting back to Block High, what a run the Bears had in the late 1980s with Butcher and Shawn Fagan in the backfield and Emilio Tesei at the helm.
In one of the top games I’ve watched, Ferriday edged Block 20-18 as Richard Bates scored from two yards out with 16 seconds remaining before a raucous crowd in Jonesville. That tied the game at 18-18. James M. Davis ran in the conversion for the win.
Butcher versus Bates was one of the most dynamic matchups I have witnessed, second only to Nathaniel Williams versus Keith Woodside.
That was two years after Ferriday fell to John Curtis for the Class AA state championship.
Tesei was an amazing coach and rivaled Dee Faircloth with his storytelling.
My favorite story was the one of when he was coaching at Live Oak High School in Watson.
Tesei told me of the time they were playing their arch-rival and he had his players in a classroom just before kickoff. He was giving the guys one of his motivational talks and had the theme music to Patton playing.
The guys were in a frenzy by the end and Tesei bellowed for them to go out there and win the game.
So the players go racing out the classroom and down the hall toward the football field.
About that time, one of the coaches looked at the other coaches and said, “Did we unlock that padlocked chain on the door?”
By the time they ran into the hall they heard a loud crash.
Cloyce Hinton
“We walked out the shattered door and saw our players picking glass out of their arms under the goal post,” Tesei said. “But we did win the game.”
In 1993, I did a story on Cloyce Hinton and his 59-yard field goal as an Ole Miss Rebel in 1969. It was an NCAA record at the time and remains as the longest field goal by an Ole Miss kicker.
Hinton played football at Gloster High. Gloster played South Natchez at the old Martin Stadium. That stadium, which you had to walk down to on the hill behind the current had very little room at the end of both end zones, with a fence and small woods behind it.
The game was stopped after Hinton kicked four extra points and trainers had to go and plow through the mini-woods to find the football.
In 1995, Natchez hosted the Hooters-Jordan Tour and the Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament the same week.
There were a lot of quick trips from Belwood Country Club to Liberty Park.
Craig Perks edged Dennis Zinkon for the golf championship. Zinkon was one of the most delightful interviews I’ve ever had.
Jackson State won the SWAC Baseball Championship over Southern.
That game featured two of my all-time favorites in Bob Braddy against Roger Cador.
Braddy was the first African-American to be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003.
Braddy married Diane West of Natchez, so he had the home field advantage with the West family in attendance.
Both guys really enjoyed playing the SWAC Tournament in Natchez and were fantastic in promoting the event.
That tournament was the only time I had ever seen a home run ball bounce off the National Guard building way out in the outfield at Liberty Park. Wes Chamberlain, who later played with the Phillies and Red Sox, hit that bomb.
In 1991, I had a column on North Natchez alum Russell Johnson and his junior season with Southern Mississippi’s basketball team, which lost to LaSalle 79-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the East Regionals in Hartford, Conn.
Johnson is the best high school athlete I have ever covered.
He was a playmaker with the Ram football team, returning several kicks and punts for touchdowns, while shutting down opposing offenses at his cornerback position.
He dominated in basketball, and was quite a center fielder with the baseball team, covering a whole lot of ground.
Brett Favre
On September 19, 1987 I went to Hattiesburg to cover a game between Southern Mississippi and Tulane, focusing on Vidalia product Eddie Ray Jackson, a red-shirt freshman running back for the Golden Eagles.
A freshman quarterback named Brett Favre replaced starter Ailrick Young, who was subbing for starter Simmie Carter.
I’m sure my mouth was wide open watching Favre’s rifle arm lead USM to a comeback 31-24 win over the Green Wave.
“I was scared to death,” Favre said after the game, which seems rather humorous now.
I don’t think Favre missed a game after that.
When I got home I couldn’t stop telling my brothers about that USM freshman quarterback.
I wrote a column about Favre. The football program said he played at Hancock High School, so I said that was where he was from Hancock.
I got a letter the next week from a lady in south Mississippi correcting me that Favre was from Kiln. First of all I was thinking how in the world did this lady see this (before on-line papers), and second of all why was that such a big deal. I found out later just how big that was, about the time Favre arrived at Green Bay.
Steve McNair
There was also Steve McNair’s first game at Alcorn State in 1991 and Vernel Singleton’s final home game in 1992 at LSU with Tiger fans cheering loudly during the pre-game ceremony with Singleton and his parents by his side as Tiger fans embraced a no-name player from South Natchez who became a valuable and much-loved player at LSU.
McNair, who spurned an offer from Florida because they wanted him at running back, while LSU and other SEC teams were looking at him as a defensive back, entered
The drive to Lorman, especially when you hit a two-lane Hwy. 552, was never the same for four years after McNair stepped on the field. Why they never made that one way when McNair was there I will never know.
McNair entered the game on Alcorn’s third possession, leading the Braves to a 27-22 win.McNair passed for 230 yards. But, as it would be in every game following, it was the scrambling he did during those passes that was amazing to watch. He was Houdini in pads.
In 1990, I had a column about the Jackson Generals new logo that was designed by Natchez native Phil McFarland.
My letter to Santa column in 1992 asked for a winning football season in the area. The seven metro teams were 30-41 in 1991.
Of course, now it’s six with the sad loss of Trinity Episcopal School.
When I started out it was North Natchez, South Natchez, Cathedral, Adams County Christian School, Trinity, Thomas Jefferson, Vidalia, Ferriday and Huntington.
That was not counting the surrounding area, which went from Port Gibson to Waterproof.
I asked Santa for a college football playoff system. It took a while, but Santa came through.
Of course, everyone is in to doing polls right now. I’ve tried a couple of those. Believe me, social media makes that a lot easier now.
Best of the Best
I asked readers to vote on the best high school team of the century in the late 1990s. The 1982 ACCS team won over the 1980 South Natchez team.
I had a caller phone in irate that I picked AC over South Natchez.
I may as well have been talking to a wall trying to explain it was done by vote (e-mail or call-in back then.
And (sorry Bobby Marks and Whest Shirley) I did vote for that South Natchez team.
I also asked for the best athlete of the 1900s with the result coming in the first paper of the 2000s (that is if computers didn’t go haywire like some were predicting).
Tony Byrne won in a landslide, Joey Porter was second and Perry Lee Dunn third.
Byrne totaled two-thirds of the votes. He set records at Natchez High in the early 1950s in both basketball and football. But people weren’t just calling to vote. They wanted to share a story about a kind act Tony did in high school, or as mayor, which he served with such grace from 1968 to 1988.
For the record, Byrne set a Big Eight Conference record for single season touchdowns in 1953, scoring 32 touchdowns.
Tony averaged 180 yards a game, finishing with 1,802 yards in 10 games. He also had 240 yards receiving and 392 yards in kick returns and interception return yardage.
Byrne, the only person to win a scoring title in football and basketball in the Big Eight Conference, was just as fluid in basketball. Before going on to Mississippi State, Byrne set a Big Eight Conference single game record, scoring 42 points in one game.
Porter was an outstanding football and baseball player at South Natchez.
He ran the Notre Dame Box as if it were designed for him.
And in 1973, Porter pitched 11 straight shutout games and pitched 80 consecutive innings without giving up a run.
Both are still National Federation of High School records.
In four years as Natchez High’s starting quarterback, Dunn ran for 2,895 yards and 46 touchdowns, while passing for 2,822 yards and 38 TDs.
Throw in 1,097 more yards on kickoff and punt returns and Dunn advanced the football nearly 3.9 miles.
I decided to do the same thing at the Sentinel in 2009.
Donnie Daye got the most votes, followed by Jarrett Hoffpauir and Guy Hill. Despite Dee Horton stuffing the ballot box, Daryl Daye finished just out of the top 10.
Finishing ahead of Daryl were Donald Fulford, Tony Brocato, Max Fugler, Keith Woodside, Walter Johnson, Mack Moore jr., and Gerald Vaught.
Donnie led the state in scoring as a senior as Ferriday earned its fourth straight state championship. Daye scored two touchdowns and the PAT as Ferriday beat St. Amant 13-0, giving the Bulldog 23 touchdowns and five point-after runs for a total of 143 points.
Daye went on to earn another title at LSU.
Hoffpauir was 11-of-21 for 232 yards in a 41-8 win over Crowville in 2000 that allowed him to pass Josh as the Viking career passing leader. Jarrett totaled 2,801 yards after the win, bypassing Josh’s career total of 2,636.
But it was obvious where Hoffpauir’s future was even as a freshman, where he was named to the All-District first team as a second baseman.
Hoffpauir was named Class 2A Player of the Year his senior season, hitting .632, striking out only six times in 96 at bats and went 9-1 on the mound with a 1.27 earned run average, tossing a no-hitter against Jackson High in a first-round contest.
Hoffpauir also had a .910 fielding percentage as a senior and hit a home run as a member of the East team in the state All-Star game.
He broke 17 team records, 10 of which were set by older brother Josh.
Hoffpauir allowed five hits and struck out seven in Vidalia’s 8-2 district-opening win over Crowville.
Hoffpauir held the USM record for hits in a season with 109 in 2004 and runs batted in with 92 the same season.
Hoffpauir batted .405 in 2004 when he was named to the Baseball America, USA Today, National Baseball Writers Association and CollegeBaseballInsider second team, Louisville Slugger third team.
Hoffpauir was one of three finalists for the Boo Ferriss Award, which goes to the best collegiate player in Mississippi.
Hoffpauir was also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award which goes to the best college player in the nation and the 2004 Dick Howser Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top collegiate baseball player.
Hoffpauir’s final collegiate games were played in the old Alex Box Stadium in the 2004 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, while USM went 1-2.
“Alex Box is somewhere I always wanted to play,” Hoffpauir said. “I always wanted to play for LSU growing up, but they didn’t talk to me a whole lot.”
Hoffpauir hit a team high .455 for the tournament, including two doubles and was the lone Eagle named to the All-Regional team.
Hoffpauir was drafted in the sixth round of the 2004 Draft as a junior by the Cardinals.
He gradually moved up the St. Louis Minor League system until he landed a starting position with the triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
Hoffpauir was called up by the Cardinals for eight games during the summer.
His stay in the Major Leagues may have only lasted eight games, but his impression was apparently a lasting one.
Hoffpauir, a rookie, appeared in eight games with the Cardinals and was 3-for-12 with a .438 on-base percentage.
His first hit was a game-winner. On July 3 in the top of the ninth with the game tied at 4-4, Hoffpauir was the hero as his two-out, two-run single over shortstop in the top of the ninth gave the Cardinals the deciding runs in a hard-fought 7-4 win.
Hill, who ran a 10.5 in the 100-yard dash, rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Ferriday High from 1952-54, scoring more than 80 touchdowns and totaling almost 500 points, leading the state in scoring for two straight years. He was part of three Ferriday teams which won 39 straight football games.
Hill scored 20 touchdowns in 1953.
Fugler, Hill and Nelson signed with LSU in front of Tiger head coach Paul Dietzel and assistant Charlie McClendon.
Hill would later transfer to Houston.
“I started for the freshman team,” Hill said. “We played about four or five games.
In his sophomore year, Houston coach Harold Lahar told Hill he had two or three 24-year-old players ahead of him and asked Hill to redshirt.
“I didn’t want to, but went along,” Hill said. “I still practiced and traveled with the team, which you usually did not do if you were red-shirted. After one game of sitting on the bench I quit. That was the biggest mistake I ever made.”
Hill joined the Army in 1959 and played in the Air Force Football League, playing for a team which won the championship of Europe in a title game in Germany.
And for the person who works on the next All-Century team in 2100, you have a great start with Tony Hawkins, Dare Rosenthal, Monique Jones, Brett Hinson, Michael Whitley, Dantrieze Scott, Kobe Dillon, Todd Ainsworth, Ellen Bairnsfather, Gary Stewart, Torrey Dixon, Freddie Mango, Jake Barlow and Jake Winston, which even right now is a drop in the bucket.
In 1990, I mentioned that LSU’s women received a first-round bye in the someone’s NCAA Tournament, but must play at the winner of Texas-Lamar because the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was hosting Sesame Street that week. It probably would have been tough to dunk on Big Bird.
Also in 1990, I mentioned that Southern Mississippi would be hosting Delta State in football on August 31, while Northeast Louisiana was traveling to Southwestern Louisiana the same day. I mocked that I guess they will move spring practice up to December.
And now August 31 is the second week for some teams.
My first sport page at the Concordia Sentinel was August 16, 2000. Needless to say it was hit the ground running for the football preview.
I actually had a story on Michael McAnally as the new fast-pitch softball coach at Huntington.
McAnally is now adding more girls basketball trophies at Jackson Prep, leading the Lady Patriots to a state title this past season. Yes, there was a basketball season.
Brian Hinson won his second Panola Wood’s County Club golf championship.
There was also a story on Jeremy Lawrence, who was deemed Designated Pass Rusher under first-year LSU head football coach Nick Saban.
It only took three more weeks for the first of many, many articles on my good buddy Daryl Daye, who led his Nicholls State football team to a 52-44 win over Central Arkansas in his second season as Colonel head coach.
Daye said afterwards he dedicated the game to his grandmother, Ada Dean Williams, who was in the press box.
“She didn’t come here to see us lose a game,” Daye told his players during the fourth quarter.
In 1988, Dale Brown was guest speaker at the Huntington High sports banquet.
Brown greeted the large crowd by saying he was not there to preach or evangelize considering the town he was in, alluding to Jimmy Swaggart’s home town.
And, of course, there are the hundreds of stories and quotes from Vidalia legend Dee Faircloth.
Ok, Coach, we now have time for that book.
SEC Media Days
There were the two SEC Media Days Jake, Kathy and myself attended in 2011 and 2012. Kathy was there to lend some class to the group.
Jake and I were fortunate to get a first row seat in 2011. Fortunate until I raised my hand to ask Nick Saban a question after he finished his analysis.
The format had reporters raise their hand to ask a question and someone would come to you with a microphone.
“Dad. Dad. Put your hand down. He’s gonna roast you.”
The NFL was discussing collective bargaining and there was talk of a possible boycott over the NFLPA continuing to fight the use of the franchise tag on players.
I asked Saban if he was glad to be out of the NFL and back in college football with the legal talk going on in the NFL.
Saban did correct me and said he enjoyed his time in the NFL, but went on to say that there were tough times ahead with what was going on with free agency talk.
Boy, he nailed that back in 2011.
And Jake breathed an air of relief.
So the next year I raise my hand and there goes Jake sliding down in his chair again.
Alabama had just beaten LSU 21-0 in the national championship game after LSU defeated Alabama in Tuscaloosa in overtime during the regular season.
I asked Saban if there was something he saw in the regular season game that helped his team in the championship game.
He gave the standard our players were just more focused and played better, but did make the comment that there were some things he saw that they used without going into those things.
“Well, we sort of analyzed some of the things we did in the first game that we didn’t do very well, some things that we weren’t prepared for and did a little bit better job in the next game in terms of our execution,” Saban said. “I do think our players responded to the first loss psychologically so that they were really sort of geared in, locked in, focused on preparing and executing much better than they did the first time around. I thought that the quarterback played an outstanding game, and the defense executed extremely well. That was probably the difference in the two games.”
Jake slowly eased back up into his chair.
There was the story I did in 1988 on Sue Beesley at a Cathedral away baseball game, supporting husband Ken and son, Craig.
I wrote about how you could watch Sue to see what was going on on the field.
Sue sat content when Cathedral took a 9-1 lead over Stringer in Stringer. The Red Devils pulled to within 97, which prompted Sue to move behind the dugout and then move to the hill behind home plate.
Things got so nerve-wracking when Stringer scored a run in the sixth inning that Sue climbed aboard the Cathedral bus on top of the hill and sweated out the remainder of the game.
Sue told me the day after my column ran that she lied to her boss to go watch the game.
Ooops!
OK, I really enjoyed looking back. But please everyone use the proper precaution and stay inside as much as possible. It’s time to make some new memories.
