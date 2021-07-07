The news of Dare Rosenthal leaving the LSU program to pursue an opportunity to play elsewhere hit like a ton of bricks.
When you follow a player’s football career as long as I, and many of you, have with Rosenthal, it almost feels surreal that his career won’t end with him achieving maximum success in an LSU jersey before living his dream of being drafted in the NFL. Remember Rosenthal, the former Ferriday standout, popped up on most fans’ radar when he was ninth grader grabbing the attention of Nick Saban.
Once Alabama offered when he was a sophomore, practically everyone else followed. And even fans of Ferriday’s district opponents’ Ouachita Christian and Sterlington back then grew to know the name and follow his journey at LSU.
The 6’7” 327-pound left tackle wasn’t much smaller back in those days. He earned the nickname “Big Rosie” among his Ferriday teammates, and became the pride of that small town for most of the last decade.
Rosenthal now leaves LSU after yet another “violation of team rules.” Remember he missed games last year for the same thing, so who knows how that would have impacted his playing time this season at LSU.
Rosenthal enters the transfer portal with a ton of potential, and Ed Orgeron reacted to this mostly how Les Miles reacted to the Tyrann Mathieu situation back in 2012.
“LSU loves Dare; Dare loves LSU,” Orgeron said during his weekly appearance on Off the Bench last week. “He’s going to be a great offensive tackle. He had some personal situations he had to take care of. It was a hard decision for him, but we wish him the best and we’re going to miss him.”
Now, this isn’t a death sentence for Rosenthal’s career. He could very easily excel at his next destination and possibly fulfill that first-round draft potential that Orgeron has talked about on numerous occasions.
As for LSU, it’s a mighty big blow. In fact, I’ll argue this has much bigger implications on LSU’s future than it does Rosenthal’s. Even if you didn’t buy stock in the Rosenthal hype train, you have to understand what this does to LSU’s depth. Cam Wire, who is a versatile sixth man for this unit, will now have to fill in at left tackle. That means the next man up won’t have near the amount of experience at both guard or tackle.
In fact, if you buy into what Orgeron said in that very same interview with Off the Bench, we could potentially see a freshman stepping in if there’s an injury.
“Garrett Dellinger, to me, is a young man that has proved that he’s physical, he’s smart,” Orgeron said. “He’s in great shape and is a guy who’s gonna have to be that sixth guy for us.”
Alright new offensive line coach Brad Davis, time for you to earn that $830,000 per year contract.
Besides the offensive line, LSU has depth everywhere. The Tigers have the deepest defensive line Ed Orgeron has ever had, multiple options at quarterback, another influx of talented freshmen at receiver and a much deeper defensive backfield than it had one season prior.
This could be a special year for LSU, but the biggest question mark heading into the season was the depth of this offensive line unit. How do you feel about this position group now that it’s missing one of its best players?
